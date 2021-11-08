Desire Magwa is proud of her RDP house and she has taken to social media to show off the interior

Desire shared pics that have left Saffas in absolute awe and many can't believe how she transformed her government funded house into a stunning home

People from around Mzansi have shared their views on the pics and they had nothing but pure praise for the young lady

A young lady took to a popular Facebook group to share pics inside her RDP home and she has left Mzansi captivated by her interior design choices.

A local lady is super proud of her RDP home, which is complete with beautiful furniture and statement pieces. Image: Desire Magwa/Facebook

Desire Magwa captioned her post:

"My RDP, I'm trying guys."

Desire shared three gorgeous pics of her home in the group Make Your Bedroom Beautiful With Thembi's Linen, which has around 1.3 million members. She showed off her lounge, bedroom and dining room.

Each room boasts modern furniture and eye-catching statement pieces, all wrapped up in a cosy and inviting space.

Heading to the comment section reveals a stunned bunch of Saffas who are amazed and impressed by how much Desire has done with her RDP house.

Many think her home is breathtakingly stunning and most disagree with her caption where she says she is "trying". Instead, Saffas believe she has gone beyond this and created a truly outstanding home for herself.

In just a few days, the post has attracted over 70 000 reactions, more than 100 comments and close to 350 shares.

Let's jump into the impressed comments:

Millicent Mathe:

"Absolutely gorgeous!! You are not trying, you got this my girl."

MaMkhungo Lizeka:

"Everything is beautiful."

Petronell Leroux:

"You are doing more than just trying... you have a very nice home."

Thandi Portia Mkhuma:

"Wow, so beautiful. You have great taste!"

Sindiswa Mthethwa:

"You're not trying, you've killed it."

Ntando Owethu:

"Wow, it's absolutely beautiful, you're not trying."

Mahlatse Patience:

"Wow, absolutely beautiful."

Saffa flexes beautiful new home, Mzansi celebrates: "Blessed and highly favoured"

In similar news, Briefly News reported that owning the keys to a new home is the ultimate flex, one which a local man is fully embracing as he moves up in the world.

Taking to Twitter, @Richie_moremi shared a lovely photo dump showing the exterior and interior of the beautiful property.

The caption read:

"New Home Owner! Really counting my blessings. God really pulled through. Didn’t think I’d be at this point this year. Blessed and highly favoured."

