BI Phakathi helps a woman searching through rubbish for scrap metal just to put a little food on the table

Seeing the woman, BI knew he wanted to help brighten her day so he took her to get groceries and gave her more many than she had seen in a long time

The women was taken aback and told BI her story, promising him that she will buy food, collect her ID and get herself something nice

BI Phakathi puts hope in the hearts of Mznasi again! Helping a woman who was going about her day collecting scrap metal just to get by, SA’s favourite guardian angel stepped in to make her entire year.

BI Phakathi gave a women hope when he gave her food and cash which will enable her to take a step forward. Image: @biphakathi

Source: Facebook

Doing this for no other reason than to help, Mr Phakathi shares his acts of kindness in hope of inspiring others to do the same.

Sharing a clip of one of his recent acts of kindness on social media, BI showed how he fed a woman who searched through rubbish to find scrap metal to trade for money so she can eat.

This poor woman explained how she had been robbed and had not been able to get to Home Affairs to collect her ID that would entitle her to get the R350 grant money she normally does, so things were extra tough.

BI took the woman to the shop, bought her some food and then gave her a wad of cash, telling her to get her ID and buy herself something nice. The woman could not believe her eyes and clung onto the money with all her might.

BI shared:

Take a look at some of the comments left by moved citizens of Mzansi:

Dennis Oketch said:

“May God touch and inspire many more to have this spirit of providence and sharing. God bless and multiply you BI.”

Fredric Sebastian Thambiraj said:

“Excellent Brother. For loving people ❤ Love is everywhere ♥”

ASe ZA said:

“You are such an inspiration to me and to others❤️❤️God bless you brother ❤️”

Olive Bulho said:

“So sad to see people like this..no one deserves poverty in life..thank you sir PHAKATI for helping her.”

