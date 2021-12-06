A father and son entertaining people on the street despite their challenges have warmed hearts on social media

Daniel Gonora, although visually impaired, has over the years paired up with his 13-year-old son, who mastered the use of drums, and they perform on the streets of Zimbabwe

Social media users were left impressed with the duo'sshow with many seeking to offer them help

A visually impaired man and his son have stunned the internet and inspired people with their strong will and positivity in life in spite of pressing problems.

The father, identified as Daniel Gonora, has been playing the guitar for many years and would occasionally perform for people on the street with his 13-year-old son Isaac, who is skilled at beating drums.

This father and son musical duo complement each other well. Image: @adeolafayehun

A video showing one of their performances on a street in Zimbabwe was shared on Instagram by Adeola Fayehun who hailed the duo for their melodious and electrifying performance.

The 13-year-old boy handled the drum set masterly as he hit it in rhythm with the sound played by his father.

His father showed great multi-tasking skill as he sang and played the guitar at the same time to the admiration of the crowd.

Social media reacts

@yungkwest_migel remarked:

"Father and son thing. This boy will have stories to share about his father, unlike me. All good."

@cakes_and_gifts_arcade wrote:

"Wonderful performance without sound improvement gadgets! Help will come to them "

@oluseyefawole thought:

"Just look at the chemistry! Complemented each other well. What an amazing performance I just watched! Love them."

@ivo.ngome said:

"That's the problem with Francophone Africa. No matter your talents, you can waste on the streets. No pity."

@kcufsadriew stated:

"As every day goes by, we see mysteries, some are beautiful, some are not! This is beautiful, I found another reason to live."

Meet the talented visually impaired man who skilfully plays the drum using his mind

Previously, Briefly News reported that despite the social stigma and discrimination, Portupher does not indulge in self-pity as a member of a family of persons living with visual and mental disabilities.

''Sometimes when you're walking or going to drop in a gutter, no one would mind you; they see us as evil,'' he told Joy News.

Portupher has not allowed his plight as a person living with visual impairment to put his talent and dream on hold. At a Pentecost church in Pokrom, where he is an active member, he uses his talent, serving and playing as an instrumentalist on most Sundays.

Source: Briefly.co.za