A Zambian man named Farai Bundo has moved his mother to tears after surprising her with a brand new car.

Farai Bundo surprised his mother with a brand new car. Photo: Farai Bundo.

Source: UGC

The man took to social media to share lovely pictures capturing the emotional moment as his surprised mother shed tears of joy.

Glowing with joy

The delighted man handed his mother a set of keys while her face glowed with joy.

"Teamwork makes the dream work. Honour [esteem, value as precious] your father and your mother [and be respectful to them]—this is the first commandment with a promise— so that it may be well with you, and that you may have a long life on the earth.

"Ephesians‬ ‭6:2-3‬ ‭AMP‬‬. The woman was honoured. Priceless moment. God is the greatest," Bundo wrote.

Several social media users took to the comment section to celebrate the young man praising him for his kind gesture.

This is just awesome!

Joyce Etambuyu Kalaluka said:

"Farai, Farai that is just you... God above is looking!"

Sebastian Mtonga:

"Beautiful my guy. God bless!"

Jimmy Bwalya commented:

"Farai Bundo you are on some high steroids. This is just awesome. Well done."

“Blessings”: Malcolm X restores stranger’s dignity, gives him Air Force shoes and designer apparel

In other inspiring news, Briefly News previously reported that a man who was severely embarrassed on social media received the surprise of his life after getting blessed by a guy known as Malcolm X. The generous local guy headed to social media to display his journey to help an unidentified man.

South Africans reacted to the social media post where the young lad was a laughing stock for wearing fake Nike Air Force shoes at what looked like a nightclub. However, a Good Samaritan has raised his hand and helped the guy with a brand new wardrobe.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the generous man can be seen offloading a bag of goodies consisting of expensive Air Force shoes, Adidas items and other clothes. According to the Instagram post, Malcolm X says he drove from Johannesburg to Rustenburg to bring a smile to the lad.

Source: Briefly.co.za