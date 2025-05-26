Mandla Ncikazi remains loyal to Orlando Pirates despite uncertainty around his future following Jose Riveiro’s exit, stating he will continue serving the club until told otherwise

Ncikazi reflects positively on Pirates’ 2024/25 Betway Premiership season, highlighting progress, youth development, and closing the gap with Mamelodi Sundowns

With Pirates set to appoint a new head coach, Ncikazi’s role in the technical team remains unclear, but he maintains a humble stance about his contribution and mission at the club

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Orlando Pirates interim head coach Mandla Ncikazi has spoken out about his future with the club following the early departure of Jose Riveiro, expressing his continued commitment despite uncertainty around the coaching structure.

"I’ll Remain a Servant": Mandla Ncikazi Speaks on His Orlando Pirates Future

Source: Facebook

Ncikazi’s role after Riveiro’s exit

Riveiro’s unexpected exit before the end of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season thrust Ncikazi into the interim role, having previously served as his assistant. The 56-year-old, who joined Pirates in 2021 after a stint with Golden Arrows, signed a two-year contract extension that runs until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, with the club actively searching for a new permanent head coach, speculation has grown over whether Ncikazi will remain part of the technical team.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A servant of the club

Ncikazi remains grounded about his position and role at the Soweto giants, insisting he will continue serving until the club tells him otherwise.

“I’m wired differently. If I’m at Pirates, they are good enough. If I’m not, they’re still good enough. I’m proud of the contribution I’ve made and the appreciation I’ve received from the club. As long as that continues, I’ll remain a servant of this badge.”

Reflections on the season and club growth

Despite the transitional period, Ncikazi highlighted the team’s progress during the 2024/25 campaign, citing improvements in performance, youth development, and narrowing the gap with long-time league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I see myself as a smaller puzzle in a bigger picture. At Pirates, you are sent to fulfil a mission. There has been clear growth, whether it’s the narrowing of the gap with Sundowns, the records broken, or the youngsters who’ve stepped up.”

Although Pirates fell short of some targets this season, Ncikazi emphasised the importance of learning from shortcomings.

“We didn’t achieve all our objectives, but that’s part of the game. What matters is how we grow from it going into next season,” he added.

With Pirates eyeing a new head coach appointment, Ncikazi’s future may hinge on the incoming leadership. Nonetheless, his loyalty and humility have positioned him as a respected figure within the club, whether he continues in the technical team or not.

Ex-Chiefs star advises Pirates on next coach

Briefly News earlier reported that a former Kaizer Chiefs player has advised Orlando Pirates concerning their next coach before the new season kicks off.

The former Bafana Bafana star highlights some of the things the Sea Robbers should look out for before in their new coach.

Source: Briefly News