Farouk Khan: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs Coach Identifies Surprise Solution for Bafana Bafana's No.10 Role
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been presented with an intriguing option for the team’s No.10 role ahead of their must-win clash against Zimbabwe at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Broos deployed Sipho Mbule in the position during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Angola but opted for a more defensive approach against Egypt, starting Thalente Mbatha, Sphehelo Sithole, and Teboho Mokoena. ‘MasterChef’ only came on in the second half after Egypt was reduced to 10 men.
Despite this, Mbule has yet to impress as expected, prompting calls for a more creative replacement.
Khan on player to fit into Bafana's No.10
Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant and development coach Farouk Khan has suggested an unexpected solution: positioning Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi in the No.10 role behind the striker for Bafana Bafana’s upcoming clash with Zimbabwe on Monday.
“I’m planning to approach things a bit differently,” Khan told Soccer Beat. “Here’s my idea: I’d keep Mokoena and Sithole in central roles to maintain defensive stability.
“Up front, I’d make some adjustments. I’d shift Moremi into the number 10 spot, have Oswin Appollis on the right, Relebohile Mofokeng on the left, and Lyle Foster leading the attack.
“I don’t want to disrupt the team too much, but small tweaks could make a big difference. Moremi has already given the Egyptians trouble from the wing—they struggled to match his speed. Imagine him operating through the center, linking up with Foster, Appollis, and Rele. That combination could be something special if it clicks.”
Although it carries some risk, Khan believes this bold approach could inject new energy into Bafana Bafana and potentially alter their tournament trajectory.
“It’s an experiment, and at this stage, experimenting is justified. We have enough depth on the bench to make adjustments if needed. Sometimes, we need to think beyond conventional methods rather than always being overly cautious,” he explained.
“Consider the player’s strengths. Placing Rele in the center might limit him due to his physical attributes. He performs better on the flanks, where defensive responsibilities are less congested.”
Bafana Bafana must secure a victory over Zimbabwe to guarantee at least a second-place finish in Group B, following a 2-1 win against Angola and a 1-0 loss to Egypt.
Source: Briefly News
