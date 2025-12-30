Bafana Bafana edged Zimbabwe 3-2 in a tense AFCON 2025 clash, knocking the Warriors out of the tournament

A costly handball by Zimbabwe captain Marvelous Nakamba led to the decisive penalty that sealed the match

The game sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans divided over whether Nakamba’s error was unlucky or careless

Bafana Bafana defeated the Warriors of Zimbabwe 3-2 in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match on Monday, 29 December 2025, in Morocco. The two sides had previously met during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in a goalless draw, highlighting the intense rivalry between the neighbouring nations.

The match’s decisive moment came from a penalty awarded after a handball by Zimbabwean captain Marvellous Nakamba. The error proved costly, continuing Zimbabwe’s unfortunate record of first-round exits at AFCON since their debut in 2004.

Nakamba apologises after costly error

Speaking after the match, Nakamba took full responsibility for the incident, offering a heartfelt apology to his teammates, fans, and country.

“I am sorry to my country, to my teammates, and to everyone in Zimbabwe. It’s life we lose as a team, and hopefully, we will learn from our mistakes. It’s part of life,” Nakamba said.

The handball sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans criticised the mistake, others defended the midfielder, arguing it was an unfortunate moment rather than a careless error. Supporters urged that the team’s elimination should not fall on the shoulders of a single player.

Some reactions included:

@Kingzz_m:

“Zimbabwe have talented players. With the same squad in the next two years, they’ll be unstoppable. They need a solid play structure and must work as a team. Too many players play the same style, which confuses their attacks.”

@OMtyambizi:

“Can someone remind me of a game this guy played well for Zimbabwe? I’ve always believed he is overrated.”

@Stimela_Mgazi:

“Let them go and enjoy New Year’s at home.”

@johnbrucemagaro:

“We don’t lose as a team. Wadyisa team.”

Warriors face tough questions after another disappointing AFCON

Zimbabwe now faces a challenging period as they try to regroup after another disappointing tournament. The absence of English Premier League star Marshall Munetsi, who missed the competition due to injury, will also be questioned by fans and pundits.

Nakamba’s blunder will likely be discussed in detail by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), which must decide whether to continue with recently appointed head coach Marian Marinica. The team managed to secure only one point from a possible nine, leaving them with significant work ahead to rebuild and strengthen their squad for future competitions.

