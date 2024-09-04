A video of parents and their kids on their last born's first graduation left the online community impressed

The family boasts a dad with a PhD, a mom with two degrees and four kids with about nine degrees between themselves

Social media users congratulated the family, noting the importance of living by example

A family of graduates from the Eastern Cape received many compliments from social media users. Image @magesh_photography

A video of the Madaza family during their last child's graduation left the online community touched, as everyone has more than one degree, except the last born.

The video was shared on the social media platform TikTok by @magesh_photography after taking pictures of the family in their studio.

Multiple degrees is the name of the game

The video shared by the famous photographer showed the last born, who was graduating with his first degree, sitting in the studio ready to capture the moment before the third and the second to the dad joined.

SA peeps clap for the Madala family

The video clip received over 200k views and a thousand comments from social media users who congratulated the family.

Use @Kyalami was ready to join the family, commenting:

"I'm ready to be adopted. I'll be the last born. Coming with LLB. Beautiful family, indeed. Well done Madaza family. What an inspiration ❤️."

User @memorym11 detailed:

"The pressure of anyone joining this family 😮‍💨😂 black excellence 😌🤞🏾"

User @adam_m81 noted:

"Yoh! You can't marry into this family with only matric, life can be hard for you 😳😳😳."

User @mrsnobs01 got schooled after sharing:

"It’s always the family that has both parents 😭basically this thing of being a single parent raising children by co-parenting doesn’t work 😩."

User @Vio joked:

"Me joining this family with my birth certificate nje qha."

User @tido_maqanda noted:

"Dad really said, 'I am the Father of the house, and I shall lead by example.' Beautiful, educated family❤️🔥."

