Capitec Expands Physical Reach in South Africa While Other Major Banks Cut Back
- Capitec announced a major update that will benefit millions of its customers across South Africa
- The bank expanded its services to make banking more accessible and affordable for everyday South Africans
- Customers reacted positively to the news, saying the changes would make a real difference to their lives
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Capitec, one of South Africa's largest retail banks, announced changes to improve the banking experience for its growing customer base. The bank has been steadily expanding its footprint across the country, and the latest update signals a step forward in making financial services more accessible to ordinary South Africans.
What Capitec customers can expect
Capitec has built its reputation on low-cost, straightforward banking. The latest announcement continues in that direction, with improvements aimed at reducing friction for customers who rely on the bank for everyday transactions, savings, and digital banking services. The bank serves tens of millions of clients across South Africa, many of whom come from communities where affordable banking was previously out of reach. Any move to improve service delivery is likely to be welcomed by this broad customer base.
Capitec continues to gain more customers
Capitec has consistently ranked among the top banks in South Africa for customer satisfaction, and updates like these help explain why so many South Africans have switched from traditional banking institutions in recent years. For the full details on what the announcement means for Capitec customers, BusinessTech has the complete breakdown of the changes.
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5 Briefly News Capitec-related articles
- On the way to school, local twins asked their mom for R10, and when she said she did not have money, they advised her to fetch the one she left at Capitec, amusing many social media users.
- A bizarre incident involving a KwaZulu-Natal family and Capitec Bank went viral globally after being featured by a US-based media giant, Complex.
- According to PayScale data, frontline banking staff at Capitec earn average annual salaries ranging from R98,000 to R210,000, depending on their specific position.
- A local woman left many social media users astonished after sharing a video of herself paying with her torn Capitec Bank card.
- A man shared a video of himself depositing coins at a Capitec ATM, and Mzansi was concerned about the bank charges he would incur for depositing R42.20.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za