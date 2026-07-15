Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Capitec Expands Physical Reach in South Africa While Other Major Banks Cut Back
People

Capitec Expands Physical Reach in South Africa While Other Major Banks Cut Back

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • Capitec announced a major update that will benefit millions of its customers across South Africa
  • The bank expanded its services to make banking more accessible and affordable for everyday South Africans
  • Customers reacted positively to the news, saying the changes would make a real difference to their lives

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

These changes focus on keeping everyday transactions both affordable and highly accessible across South Africa
Capitec is rolling out major updates to enhance the banking experience for its massive base of over 25 million customers. Image: @ChrisExcel102i
Source: Twitter

Capitec, one of South Africa's largest retail banks, announced changes to improve the banking experience for its growing customer base. The bank has been steadily expanding its footprint across the country, and the latest update signals a step forward in making financial services more accessible to ordinary South Africans.

What Capitec customers can expect

Capitec has built its reputation on low-cost, straightforward banking. The latest announcement continues in that direction, with improvements aimed at reducing friction for customers who rely on the bank for everyday transactions, savings, and digital banking services. The bank serves tens of millions of clients across South Africa, many of whom come from communities where affordable banking was previously out of reach. Any move to improve service delivery is likely to be welcomed by this broad customer base.

Read also

“What an era”: SA woman’s Facebook video sends former Mxit users into nostalgic spin

Capitec continues to gain more customers

Capitec has consistently ranked among the top banks in South Africa for customer satisfaction, and updates like these help explain why so many South Africans have switched from traditional banking institutions in recent years. For the full details on what the announcement means for Capitec customers, BusinessTech has the complete breakdown of the changes.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

By expanding its physical branch network and keeping core banking fees virtually unchanged, the bank is shielding consumers from rising inflation
The bank has also strengthened its digital services and rolled out accessible self-service Smart ID terminals at numerous locations. Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

5 Briefly News Capitec-related articles

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Capitec Bank
Hot:
Malcolm Wentzel Chad Boyce Kari Hillsman Musa Khawula Brooke Langton