PayScale data shows Capitec's frontline banking employees earn average salaries ranging from about R98,000 to over R210,000 a year depending on the role

Branch managers and other leadership positions typically earn considerably more, with average annual salaries exceeding R300,000

Capitec's highest-paying roles are in technology, where data engineers, IT specialists and senior business analysts can earn close to or above R1 million annually

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Capitec Bank company logo on a smartphone. Image: Piotr Swat/SOPA Images

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Capitec has grown into one of South Africa's largest retail banks, employing thousands of people across its nationwide branch network and corporate divisions. While customer-facing roles make up much of its workforce, salary data published by PayScale shows that earnings vary significantly depending on an employee's position, with technology specialists commanding some of the bank's highest salaries.

The data highlights the widening gap between entry-level banking roles and highly skilled digital positions as South Africa's banking sector continues to invest heavily in technology. Employees working directly with customers generally earn the lowest salaries within the organisation. According to PayScale, bank tellers earn an average annual salary of R98,847, although reported earnings range from around R59,000 to R166,000 depending on experience and location.

Frontline banking roles salaries

Sales consultants earn an average of R148,072 per year, while customer service representatives receive approximately R176,877 annually. Sales and service consultants, who often combine customer support with sales responsibilities, earn an average salary of R211,576. These positions typically serve as entry points into the banking industry and may include performance incentives in addition to base salaries.

Employees who progress into management roles see a noticeable jump in earnings. Assistant branch managers earn an average annual salary of R245,085, while branch managers average R325,554 a year. According to the data, experienced branch managers can earn as much as R570,000 annually, reflecting the greater responsibility associated with overseeing branch operations, staff performance and business growth. Relationship bankers and account analysts also earn above the R300,000 mark on average, with reported annual salaries of R307,541 and R301,568, respectively.

Line of customers at the bank branch. Image: Alina555

Source: Getty Images

Technology professionals are among the highest paid

Capitec's strongest salaries are found within its technology and data divisions, reflecting the increasing importance of digital banking. Software developers earn an average annual salary of R413,613, while software engineers average just under R385,000. Data analysts receive approximately R412,424 per year, and IT business analysts earn an average of R558,883.

Among the highest-paid technical roles is that of a data engineer, where average annual earnings reach R780,628, with some professionals earning up to R1 million. The highest average salary reported in the PayScale data belongs to senior business analysts, who earn approximately R931,259 a year, with top earners also reaching the R1 million mark.

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