New data from Pnet shows several in-demand jobs in South Africa that do not require a university degree

The report highlights entry-level roles in sales, administration, customer service and claims handling as key employment pathways for matriculants

Despite overall weak hiring trends, recruiters continue to actively source candidates through databases and vacancy listings, especially for Grade 12-qualified roles

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South African banknotes at the value of ten, twenty, fifty, one hundred and two hundred South African Rand. Image: Undefined

Source: Getty Images

New data from Pnet’s latest Job Market Trends Report has identified several in-demand jobs in South Africa that do not require a university degree, with some roles paying up to R248,820 per year or about R20,735 per month. The findings come at a time when youth unemployment remains a major challenge in South Africa, although employers continue to recruit for entry-level and matric-level positions across several sectors.

According to Business Tech, Pnet has expanded how it tracks labour market activity. Instead of relying only on advertised vacancies, the platform now also includes recruiter searches conducted through its database of more than eight million CVs and candidate profiles. According to Pnet, this provides a more accurate picture of hiring demand, as employers increasingly search for suitable candidates directly instead of waiting for applications. Using this broader method, overall hiring activity rose by 5% compared with April, although it remains 9% lower than the same period last year.

Sales roles remain top earners for matric holders

Among the highest-paying entry-level positions are sales representative roles, which require only a Grade 12 qualification. These include sales assistants, junior sales representatives and trainee consultants. Salary packages typically range from R11,649 to R20,735 per month, making them the most lucrative non-degree roles highlighted in the report.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Administrative positions remain a consistent source of entry-level employment. Admin clerks, junior administrators and admin assistants generally require only matric and offer salaries between R5,875 and R10,784 per month. Customer support agents are also in demand, with salaries ranging from R11,671 to R17,170 per month. These roles focus on customer service, client communication and support functions.

South African banknotes various denominations from 10 to 200 rand notes. Image: Education Images/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

Other accessible career pathways

Receptionists and call centre operators continue to provide opportunities for school leavers, with call centre roles offering between R4,135 and R13,625 per month depending on experience and employer. The report also highlights merchandising roles as an entry point into retail and sales environments. Junior merchandisers and sales promoters typically earn between R5,200 and R12,163 per month.

In the financial services sector, claims consultant roles remain accessible to candidates with certificates or matric-level qualifications, with salaries ranging from R8,855 to R11,280 per month.

3 Other Briefly News stories about unemployment

Source: Briefly News