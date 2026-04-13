A bank staff member shared the exact negotiation tactics she used to drop her personal interest rate to a single-digit figure

The informative video was shared on TikTok, where it gained traction as a guide for buyers looking to save on monthly repayment

Social media users joined the conversation to vent about their own financial hurdles, with some paying interest rates as high as 14%

A content creator shared that she wasn’t satisfied with the bank's initial offer and decided to push for a better deal. Image: @anzatshitovha

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg-based banking professional empowered locals by sharing the email strategy she used to secure a competitive interest rate on her car loan.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @anzatshitovha on 9 April 2026, gaining over 100 comments from viewers who were grateful for the shared information.

The creator shared that her initial rate was 9.55%. Despite being an employee, she felt the bank could do better and decided to negotiate. Within just one hour of sending a structured email to the landing executives, the bank agreed to her request. The bank dropped her personal rate to 8.75%. The banker emphasised that you don’t need to be a bank employee to do this. She also mentioned that she had a solid deposit of 22%.

That, with a strong credit profile, made her a low-risk applicant, which pushed a prime minus deal. She also shared a structure of how she phrased her email. The points TikTok user @anzatshitovha mentioned included the upfront deposit and another lump sum, which she planned to make later in the year. The creator also reminded her bank of her good credit record and long-standing relationship with them.

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How interest rates impact your monthly bank repayment

The prime lending rate is the benchmark that banks use to price loans for things like cars and homes. Your personal interest rate is usually set as a prime plus or prime minus, depending on your credit score. As noted by Wonga.com, this rate is tied to the South African Reserve Bank’s repo rate. When the repo rate changes, the prime rate follows, meaning your loan instalments will either increase or decrease. Understanding this rate is key to managing your debt and knowing what your credit will cost you.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the high car finance interest rate

The video gained traction as many social media users flooded the comments section debating about car interest rate levels. Many viewers asked questions which ranged from what the user's credit score was to how to build a high credit score. Some who don't even work at banks also shared their low-interest rate, which they negotiated between 7.41% and 7.67%. One user who found the post educational hoped it would trend. She stressed the importance of putting the deposit up front, going against what some salespeople advise. Another viewer revealed that they were paying 14% and wanted to negotiate the interest rate down. after seeing the creator's post.

After sending a structured email, the bank granted her a much lower personal rate. Image: @anzatshitovha

Source: TikTok

User @M🫧|ZionsMom asked:

"Guys, is it true that when you take all your salary to your credit card in hopes of bettering your credit score, when the time comes to look for financing a car/house, you’ll be declined because it messes up your affordability? Please help 🙏."

User @🤍Thato🤍shared:

"I also got 7.65%, and I am currently on 7.40%. Not a staff member, didn’t pay any deposit, and my credit score on ClearScore was 665. I’m with the red and white bank."

User @Njomane kay-1 asked:

"My sister, what was your credit score? Your interest rate is low."

User @Curious guy commented:

"I got 7.41% for my car loan, but got reduced to 7.3% after the repo rate decrease. I’m not staff. I had to pay 15% deposit. The credit score was 668 on ClearScore at the time. I’m with Wesbank."

User @Sanaa💫 shared:

"I'm paying 14%, lol. What did I get myself into?"

User @ kweyama commented:

"I hope this video trends, because these car salesmen are telling our people to only put up the deposit after two months of paying, meanwhile, it's actually a good negotiating tool to use at the beginning."

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Source: Briefly News