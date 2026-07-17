Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for the abolition of cadre deployment, noting the impact it is having on municipalities in the country

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs also proposed introducing a minimum qualification requirement for municipal councillors

South Africans weighed in on Hlabisa's comments about cadre deployment, sharing their own opinions about what the requirements should be

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COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa wants cadre deployment abolished. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Olga Pankova

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for cadre deployment to be scrapped entirely, warning that the practice is at the root of widespread municipal failure across South Africa.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs made the remarks at the Cape Town Press Club on Thursday evening, 16 July 2026, during a discussion on the future of local government.

Cadre deployment refers to the practice of a governing political party appointing loyal members or activists to key positions in the public service, government departments, and state-owned entities, rather than selecting candidates based on merit and qualifications alone.

Hlabisa says cadre deployment must be flushed down the toilet

Addressing the issue of cadre deployment, the minister was unambiguous in his position.

"We are elevating this thing of cadre deployment. We are flushing it down the toilet just to go away because cadre deployment, employing people on the basis of political association, is what has made our municipalities fail to perform."

He added that major infrastructure could not be maintained and managed on goodwill alone, and that councils required competent engineers rather than deployed party loyalists. Professionalising local government, he noted, was one of the central objectives of the Local Government White Paper.

Minimum qualifications for councillors

Beyond the question of deployment, Hlabisa proposed introducing a matric certificate as the baseline educational requirement for municipal councillors. He added that those serving in finance-related portfolios should also demonstrate a working knowledge of financial management.

How did South Africans react?

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader’s comments drew a range of reactions on social media, as many offered suggestions about what the requirements should be for those serving in public office.

Decusatio - Financial Problem-Solving Resource, questioned whether the bar had been set high enough:

"Surely it has to go a little further than 'an understanding of finances' if we are serious about strengthening financial controls?"

@Robert Shivambu wrote:

"First of all, cadre deployment is unconstitutional. Let's be clear about that. It prejudices other competent people who are not affiliated with political parties."

@Mahume Sekgala was sceptical, saying:

"Yes, minister, but you will not implement what you said."

@Rick Achmat broadened the critique beyond local government:

"Not just at the municipality level, but at every level. Our country is in decline due to the incompetence of cadres."

@Lucas Van Aswegen raised a separate concern about remuneration:

"Councillors never used to get full salaries. It was a community job with a small allowance. Why are they getting salaries?"

@Thabo Peter argued that a matric requirement alone was insufficient:

"Matric plus criminal check, because 99% are criminals. Municipalities are a family business lately."

Other stories about cadre deployment

Source: Briefly News