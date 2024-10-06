Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen recently requested a deviation from the minimum appointment requirements

Steenhuisen wanted to appoint four officials to his ministerial office who weren't qualified for the vacant posts

South Africans have once again accused Steenhuisen of being a hypocrite for trying to engage in cadre development

John Steenhuisen had his request denied to deviate from the minimum appointment requirements, as South Africans continue to accuse him of trying to engage in cadre deployment. Image: Waldo Swiegers.

Source: Getty Images

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen will not get his wish to appoint four officials to his office who don’t meet the minimum appointment requirements.

The Democratic Alliance leader requested a deviation from the minimum appointment requirements, but the Minister of Public Service and Administration has since denied this request.

The Agriculture minister wanted to appoint former DA MP Annette Steyn, his DA personal assistant Una Christians, spokesperson Charity McCord, and another person known as Mr Kruger.

Other ministers also requested for deviations

Steenhuisen was not the only minister who wanted to appoint people who were not qualified enough for the posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The request was also made by Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina and Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe.

Majodina wanted a deviation for one official, while Mantashe asked for two officials.

South Africans call Steenhuisen a hypocrite

The news was welcomed by citizens who have grown tired of politicians and their jobs for pals policy.

Malungisa Barnati said:

“Imagine being vocal about cadre deployment, but deep down, you want it with all your heart.”

@88sips added:

“So they basically stopped John Steenhuisen from doing cadre deployment. Well done. John must find people with qualifications for those roles., instead of giving them to his friends like he did with the chief of staff position.”

@leb013gp said:

“Jobs for pals.”

@FedixM added:

“That's what you get for giving a matriculant a ministry of Agriculture.”

@Bantu_Istan stated:

“The DA is the most hypocritical party ever. The noise they made about similar appointments before. Look at them now.”

Mbulazi Mntungwa added:

“Show me an honest politician, and I will show you a living dinosaur. The very same DA that was fighting against cadre deployment policy is applying it now, trying to appoint its members to key positions.”

Mtobi Nash said:

“Cadre deployment on steroids... Isn't he the one who took the ANC to court for employing unqualified cadres?”

SA accuse DA of cadre deployment

Previously Briefly News reported how South Africans were accusing the Democratic Alliance of cadre deployment.

Mzansi fired back at the party after John Steenhuisen wanted to do away with the minimum requirements for appointments.

Steenhuisen wanted to appoint four officials to his office who were not qualified for the posts in question.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News