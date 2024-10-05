President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the 24th Annual National Teaching Awards

Ramaphosa spoke about his own high school and how the condition had worsened since he was there

Ramaphosa urged citizens to give back to the schools they went to now that they were successful

Cyril Ramaphosa has urged citizens to give back to the schools that made them who they are, but South Africans aren't impressed with his appeal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling on citizens never to forget the schools where they were educated.

The president made the appeal at the 24th Annual National Teaching Awards, where he gave the keynote address.

During his speech, Ramaphosa spoke fondly of his own experiences in school, saying that he recently visited Mphaphuli High School in Sibasa, Venda, where he completed high school.

President heartbroken by state of school

While reflecting on his visit, Ramaphosa noted that the school was in much worse condition than when he was a learner, saying it broke his heart.

He added that he then got some of the school’s alums together, along with other people, to set up fun to help improve not only that school but all schools in need.

"We must join hands and be proud of the schools that we attended and do something about it now that we have become as successful as we are,” he said.

Ramaphosa to visit other districts

The president added that he wanted to travel around the country to encourage successful people to return to their schools and see how they could collaborate with the government to support the schools they attended.

South Africans unimpressed with Ramaphosa’s appeal

While the president’s intentions were pure, many South Africans weren’t too impressed with it.

“At 71 Cyril…You only think of this now?”

“This is rich coming from the guy whose party has literally set the school's budget for the last 30 years.”

“This guy hasn't got a clue what's going on in SA. It's pathetic.”

“Another way to loot. How useless do you have to be to be president of a country and let the very school you attended be in ruins?”

“He must just get the education ministry to account for their plans and use of funds. Setting up fund for what? When we have a fully financed Ministry of Education.”

“Errrr...Is that not what the Ministry of Education's budget is for?”

Ramaphosa urged to act against Education Minister

Briefly News previously reported how Cyril Ramaphosa was urged to take against Siviwe Gwarube.

Save South Africa called upon the president to act against the Basic Education Minister over her recent no-show.

Gwarube was absent as Ramaphosa and other government officials ushered in the BELA Bill on 13 September.

