The Gcina Senior Primary has no toilets, and the 27 pupils have to relieve themselves in a nearby field

The school previously had pit toilets built by parents, but these have since deteriorated and were destroyed

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube previously stated that pit toilets would be a thing of the past at state schools

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Pupils at Gcina Senior Primary in the Eastern Cape use an open field to relieve themselves because their school has no toilets. Image: @GroundUp_News.

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE—Education is a fundamental human right, but many youngsters either lack access to it or must travel great distances to attend school.

For the 27 pupils at Gcina Senior Primary in KwaGcina, Cofimvaba, accessing education comes with a hefty price, and parents are now hoping to bring their plight to light.

As noted by GroundUp, who spoke to parents, the school has no toilets and learners have to relieve themselves in a nearby open field.

The school also only has one teacher and caters for pupils from grades R to six.

Gcina school previously had pit toilets

The school’s governing body chairperson, Nowelcome Mgqebisa, revealed that the school was built in the 1980s with mud by villagers, with each household donating what they could for windows and roofing.

Teachers and learners also used pit toilets constructed by parents, which deteriorated and had to be destroyed.

Years later, the Department of Education in the province put up prefab buildings.

Education Department to eradicate pit toilets

The problem of school pit toilets could be a thing of the past by March 2025.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube recently explained that her department is on course to do away with pit toilets in state schools by April next year.

Gwarube said her priority since taking over the post was to address unsafe sanitation facilities in schools.

Briefly News has contacted the minister's office and the Eastern Cape Department of Education regarding Gcina Senior Primary.

Eastern Cape toddler dies in pit toilet

Briefly News previously reported how a three-year-old in the Eastern Cape died in a pit toilet.

The DA took the matter up with the SA Human Rights Council, complaining about the Basic Education Department.

The DA claimed that the department violated basic human rights by failing to eradicate pit toilets at schools.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News