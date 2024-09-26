Modimolle Residents Have Been Drinking Brown Water for 2 Years
- Residents of a township in Modimolle in Limpopo have been exposed to drinking water that has been reportedly contaminated
- The Phagameng township dwellers have called on the local municipality to assist them by intervening
- Residents fear that the water may be dangerous to them, and even though it has no foul odour, they have to take precautions like boiling it each time they use it
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
MODIMOLLE, LIMPOPO—Despite multiple failed attempts to get the Modimolle-Mookgopong Local Municipality's attention, Phagameng residents are forced to drink brown water every day.
Phagameng residents drink brown water
IOL reported that residents of the Phagameng community noticed something was wrong when the water they used for drinking, washing their clothes and cooking turned a muddy brown. The water had no odour, but its colour concerned residents, who reported the matter to the municipality.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
However, two years on, the water issue remains unattended. The community leader said they reported the matter to the relevant authorities on several occasions without success. They are forced to boil the water to drink and use it, as they fear that drinking the water may have adverse health effects.
The municipality says the area experiences frequent pipe bursts, which result in mud seeping into the pipes. A spokesperson said the reservoir is clean and that steps will be taken to address the matter.
Netizens blame residents
South Africans commenting on Facebook blamed the residents for voting for the African National Congress.
Dean Mohale said:
"They have opted for the corrupt ANC."
Oomtas Mike said:
"They must enjoy it. That's what they voted for. They must embrace what they voted for."
Mark WasHere said:
"Keep voting for the ANC and stick to poor water quality."
Shimi Lee Mabena said:
"No mercy for the ANC's loyal voters. They chose a crime-infested government."
Davids Motsamayi asked:
"They voted for the ANC, so why cry?"
Gauteng water crisis can be avoided
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Free State University professor said the water crisis Gauteng faces can be addressed.
He said stakeholders should stop playing the blame game and work together to prevent a water security crisis.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za