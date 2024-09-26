Residents of a township in Modimolle in Limpopo have been exposed to drinking water that has been reportedly contaminated

The Phagameng township dwellers have called on the local municipality to assist them by intervening

Residents fear that the water may be dangerous to them, and even though it has no foul odour, they have to take precautions like boiling it each time they use it

MODIMOLLE, LIMPOPO—Despite multiple failed attempts to get the Modimolle-Mookgopong Local Municipality's attention, Phagameng residents are forced to drink brown water every day.

Phagameng residents drink brown water

IOL reported that residents of the Phagameng community noticed something was wrong when the water they used for drinking, washing their clothes and cooking turned a muddy brown. The water had no odour, but its colour concerned residents, who reported the matter to the municipality.

However, two years on, the water issue remains unattended. The community leader said they reported the matter to the relevant authorities on several occasions without success. They are forced to boil the water to drink and use it, as they fear that drinking the water may have adverse health effects.

The municipality says the area experiences frequent pipe bursts, which result in mud seeping into the pipes. A spokesperson said the reservoir is clean and that steps will be taken to address the matter.

Netizens blame residents

South Africans commenting on Facebook blamed the residents for voting for the African National Congress.

Dean Mohale said:

"They have opted for the corrupt ANC."

Oomtas Mike said:

"They must enjoy it. That's what they voted for. They must embrace what they voted for."

Mark WasHere said:

"Keep voting for the ANC and stick to poor water quality."

Shimi Lee Mabena said:

"No mercy for the ANC's loyal voters. They chose a crime-infested government."

Davids Motsamayi asked:

"They voted for the ANC, so why cry?"

