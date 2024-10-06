A gang of pupils are said to be terrorising teachers and learners at a Pretoria school

The group rob fellow students and charges younger learners a few to protect them

South Africans are not surprised by the conduct of the youngsters of today in schools

Teachers at a Pretoria school are said to be terrified of a group of learners who operate as a violent gang within the school. Image: Iuliia Burmistrova/ Felix Dlangamandla.

The conduct of a group of pupils at a Pretoria school has South Africans questioning what is wrong with the children of today.

The pupils have allegedly formed a gang and are engaged in criminal activities at the school.

Terrified teachers at Lotus Gardens Secondary School say that pupils rob other learners, run gambling rings and even come to school drunk. Teachers now fear for their safety.

Gang demands protection money

The pupils reportedly wear balaclavas to rob their fellow students, swear teachers, and even force younger learners to give them “protection money”.

Knives, drugs and even a signal jammer (used to steal cars) have been confiscated from members of the gang.

Teachers who spoke to the Sunday Times said they have become frustrated because their pleas for help have been ignored for years.

“We are not dealing with learners who want to learn here, we are dealing with thugs who have no business being in a school uniform as they threaten us every day,” one teacher said.

The gang is allegedly led by three Grade 11 pupils aged 19.

School in a terrible state

The dilapidated state of the school has also made headlines of late.

Learners attend lessons in classrooms with leaking roofs and damaged ceilings, while there are also non-functioning toilets at the school.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (DID) commenced a project to fix up the school in 2022 but has yet to complete it.

South Africans weigh in on pupil’s conduct

Those who took to social media to comment on the story weren’t necessarily surprised, saying it had become somewhat of a norm.

Jan Oosthuizen asked:

“It's normal behaviour in classes in SA🤭.

Sqobolo KaMakhanya said:

“Where are the parents of these factory faults?

Freda Bridger added:

“Bring back consequences for your actions and apply it. The cane behind the headmaster’s door, suspension and expel the student for repeat offences.”

Lesley Price said:

“Breeding ground for our future leaders🙈.”

Martin Britz added:

“This is the result of teaching children about Human Rights but never teaching them about their responsibility.”

Ramaphosa urges citizens to give back

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated Teachers' Day by urging citizens to give back to their schools.

The president said that people should not forget about where they were educated, Briefly News reported.

Ramaphosa spoke about his own high school and how the condition had worsened since he was there.

