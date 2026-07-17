Two South African National Defence Force members died after falling into an open mine shaft during an anti-illegal mining operation in Johannesburg

The incident unfolded at the abandoned CRD Mine in the west of the city when soldiers chased suspected zama zamas into a tunnel

Mine Rescue Services and disaster management teams were deployed to the scene and recovered both bodies

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Two soldiers died while chasing zama zamas. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— Two members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) lost their lives on Friday after plunging into an unsecured vertical mine shaft while pursuing suspected illegal miners at an abandoned site west of Johannesburg.

According to TimesLIVE, defence department spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini confirmed that the soldiers were taking part in an active anti-illegal mining operation at the derelict CRD Mine when the fatal incident occurred at approximately 6 am. The deployed personnel spotted suspected zama zamas emerging from underground workings and gave chase into a tunnel, where both members fell into the shaft. The precise sequence of events leading to the fall has not been fully established.

Recovery operation at CRD mine

Specialised rescue teams, including Mine Rescue Services and municipal disaster management units, were swiftly dispatched to the location to begin a recovery operation. Dlamini confirmed that the effort concluded with the retrieval of the bodies of both soldiers.

The abandoned gold mines surrounding Johannesburg present grave and unpredictable hazards for law enforcement and military personnel conducting ground operations. Shafts left unsecured after the closure of these mines create dangerous conditions that are difficult to navigate, particularly during fast-moving pursuits in low-visibility underground environments.

The SANDF has been running sustained operations across Gauteng to disrupt the networks of informal miners working within disused underground tunnels, as authorities increase pressure on illegal mining activity in the region.

SANDF member killed in Western Cape

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the tragic shooting of an off-duty South African National Defence Force member in Delft South, which occurred on 8 April 2026. This incident underscores the persistent issue of gun violence in the Western Cape, particularly as the SANDF is deployed to combat such crime.

Source: Briefly News