President Cyril Ramaphosa has voiced his frustration over the current state of the Eastern Cape province

This comes after the president's two-day oversight visit to the province to engage with the Provincial Executive Committee

Ramaphosa said much work still needs to be done to improve the living conditions of the residents in the province

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his frustration with the current situation in the Eastern Cape after a two-day visit to the province. On 15 and 16 April, the president visited the Eastern Cape to receive a briefing on the Port of Ngqura and to meet with the Provincial Executive Committee.

Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the dire state of service delivery in the Eastern Cape. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Ramaphosa say?

Ramaphosa said that more work must be done to improve the lives and living conditions of the residents of the Eastern Cape. He also addressed the poor service delivery in the province, saying that greater attention must be given towards addressing the collapse of services.

Ramaphosa raised important concerns faced by many residents of the Eastern Cape, such as the large number of people having to cross rivers due to the lack of bridges. He also noted the overcrowding in hospitals, where sick patients have to lie on the floor because there are not enough beds to accommodate everyone.

The president said that service delivery should be prioritised despite budget constraints and that government officials must make critical decisions about resource allocation and spending.

After a visit to the Eastern Cape, President Ramaphosa voiced frustrations about service delivery. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about service delivery in the Eastern Cape

The Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape spent more than R66 million on water projects, but residents in several villages say they haven’t had running water in a long time.

Residents of Gobozana in the Eastern Cape say they’re forced to drink dam water contaminated by livestock waste. The Amatola Water Board has acknowledged the issue and says plans to improve the situation are underway.

Residents of eMaxesibeni in the Eastern Cape are still using a worn-out bridge donated over 20 years ago as a temporary solution. They rely on the ageing structure to cross a river for access to clinics, hospitals, and essential supplies.

The SAPS is urging residents to steer clear of illegal electricity connections, warning they can be deadly. This comes after three people were killed by illegal setups in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has announced a R2 billion investment to upgrade roads in the Eastern Cape. The project will focus on the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality and is set to roll out over the next three years.

Cyril Ramaphosa will not replace Mcebisi Jonas

In other news, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa will not replace Mcebisi Jonas as South Africa’s special envoy to the United States, despite a resurfaced video in which Jonas criticised former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Presidency says the remarks were made in his personal capacity and maintains confidence in Jonas’s ability to serve.

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the comments do not reflect South Africa’s official stance and that Jonas is expected to carry out his duties effectively.

Source: Briefly News