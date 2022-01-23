Villagers of eMaxesibeni, a village in the Eastern Cape, are forced to used an ageing bridge to cross a river

The bridge was donated over 20-years-ago and was supposed to be a temporary measure

Villagers rely on the rickety bridge to cross the river to access medical clinics, hospitals and to buy essential supplies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

EMAXESIBENI - Residents of an Eastern Cape village, eMaxesibeni, are forced to use a rickety bridge to cross a river.

The bridge was built over 20 years ago in 2021 following a donation from missionaries.

The 20-year-old bridge was supposed to be a temporary measure. Photo credit: @LuandaNyubz

Source: Twitter

The villagers need to cross the river to reach clinics and hospitals and buy supplies.

Videos and pictures of the village went viral showing the poor condition of the ageing bridge which was supposed to be a temporary measure.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Soe of the wooden pieces are missing and cables have snapped in places making the journey across the river dangerous.

Centurion flood warning from City of Tshwane annoys SA: "Why don't you fix it"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the City of Tshwane shared a video on Twitter warning motorists and pedestrians of major flooding at End Street in Centurion. The City shared a 16-second clip of a heavily flooded road and asked locals to avoid low-lying bridges.

The clip resulted in some harsh responses from South Africans who want to know why the City has not done anything to prepare for flooding. Saffas seem to share the same sentiment as they are annoyed that they are being warned to watch out for themselves instead of Government putting in the work to avoid such issues.

The video gained a whopping 79 000 views and 737 likes on the bluebird app.

"My heart cries": Heavy flooding in small North West town leaves SA broken

In a similar story, SA Long-distance Truckers on Facebook shared a 40-second clip of the flooding in Christiana. The agricultural town in the North West has around 3 000 residents. In the short video, buildings are seen covered with water almost reaching the roofs.

The drone footage spans quite a distance as it records the massive influx of water that has covered the area. The immense amount of water is enough to make anyone shiver in their boots, feeling grateful for their lives.

The provincial government started evacuating people from the area on Thursday, 21 January. Residents were placed at local churches and neighbouring guesthouses for their safety.

Source: Briefly News