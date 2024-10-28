The Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape spent over R66 million on various water projects

Residents of villages in the area say they have not had water flowing from their taps for a long time

South Africans want to know where the money went to if the projects are not working as they should

EASTERN CAPE — Many villages in Ngcobo still lack running water despite the district municipality spending millions on water projects in the area.

Many of these villages never had water, while others ran dry a long time ago, leaving South Africans questioning where the money went.

GroundUp recently revealed that the Chris Hani District Municipality spent more than R66 million on water projects, but these projects were signed off as completed, though they weren't fully functioning.

Seven water schemes built in Ngcobo

According to municipal spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza, seven water schemes were built in the Ngcobo ward.

These include Phase 1 of the Lokshin project, which began in 2015 but was only completed in 2020. Phase 2 was meant to be completed in May 2021 but only finished in September 2023. Villagers of the area have said that their taps remain dry despite the millions spent on the projects.

A water reticulation project in Sundwana is another sore topic for residents. Despite municipal assurances that the project was completed in April 2022, contractors say it was only completed in 2024 and still had issues that needed to be rectified.

Projects handed over to communities

The biggest complaint for many of these villagers is that the projects have been signed off as being completed.

One of the village sub-heads, Gcinisizwe Mbeshu, believes that the projects were signed off on to release funds to the contractors.

“Chris Hani Municipality is telling us that testing was done and taps have water but not a single community member was called to witness that,” he said.

He added that in some areas, only the standpipes were installed without taps, but that the project was still considered completed.

South Africans share their thoughts

While some social media users questioned what happened to the money, others wondered why people still voted for corrupt officials.

@morrow_nw asked:

“Why do they continue to vote for this?”

@nkewuernest5068 stated:

“What is happening in the rural areas is evil. Corruption with leaders in collaboration with municipal leaders, who sell water to the people.”

@Tata963491189 asked:

“Where has the money gone to 🤔🤔🤔?”

@barry_niekerk said:

“Meanwhile, another bunch of instant millionaires are enjoying the fruits of their crimes at the expense of the people.”

@intrepidesigner added:

“30 years of ANC rule has done nothing to uplift, enrich or educate the poor. Instead, @MYANC has criminally looted to enrich themselves and their cadres. Power and water facilities have not been maintained, nor has infrastructure grown enough to supply the growing population. SA is captured.”

@IThink34Iam said:

“As long as they keep voting for the ANC, all is good.”

