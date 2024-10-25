Premium Mzansi football stadium Moses Mabhida is scheduled for a R236 million facelift that will be completed in June 2025

Construction has already begun at the stadium, which will boast improvements such as a new cable car, bungee jumping and a skywalk

Local football fans voiced concern over the massive budget for the improvements on social media, saying the money could have been spent elsewhere

Durban's home of football, Moses Mabhida Stadium, will have a new look after improvements worth R236 million begin.

The stadium, which has served as the home ground for PSL side Stellenbosch FC, was built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and it will now receive major upgrades that will make it iconic.

Upgrades worth R236 million will be spent to turn the Moses Mabhida Stadium into a premium tourist destination. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

On Saturday, 5 October 2024, the stadium was the setting for Orlando Pirates' historic MTN8 title victory and also hosted a T20 international between South Africa and India in 2011.

Moses Mabhida will receive major upgrades

Details of the upgrades are explained in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to The Citizen, head engineer Derek Penhall said Stellies' temporary home will get customisable lighting, a new sky car, a skywalk, swing, zip line, and bungee jump.

Penhall said:

"The aim is to have everything up and running by the summer of 2025, ready for tourist season. Most of the work currently being undertaken is about the durability of the stadium, which is in perfect structural condition so that it can be maintained as an operational facility. We are improving the longevity of the stadium and, at the same time, making key upgrades. It is an efficiency thing."

Fans question massive budget

Local netizens complained on social media, saying the R236 million could have been better used in the Natal province.

Mel Sparks says the money should be spent elsewhere:

"I'm pretty sure R236m would be better spent fixing our failing water system!"

Errol Stanley asked a question:

"What about roofing the stadium?"

Moosa Badat is not happy:

"What about the destitute? They also deserve upliftment. Walk the surrounding areas near the stadium, and you will see the stark contrast of this country."

Sandile Samuel added to the bill:

"They must also invest in the pitch."

Sim Mabz is frustrated:

"You'd swear this is the only stadium in SA. The way everything falls onto its lap. It's ridiculous."

Moses Mabhida is one of the largest stadiums in South Africa

As Briefly News reported, Moses Mabhida Stadium has been ranked fourth in South Africa as the venue with the most capacity.

The Durban venue has a capacity of 56,000, three places below the 94,000 capacity of the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News