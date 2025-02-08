Three suspects accused of murder in KwaZulu-Natal were killed during a shootout with the men and women in blue

The shootout happened in Inanda in Durban and two of the suspects evaded arrest

The suspects were allegedly responsible for murdering two police officers and attempting to murder four tavern patrons in January this year

SA praised Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after three murder suspects died in a shootout with SAPS. Images: South African Police Service and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Image

INANDA, KWAZULU-NATAL — Three people were killed during a shootout with the South African Police Service in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on 8 February 2025. South Africans lauded the province's commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for tackling crime.

What happened in Inanda?

According to TimesLIVE, the suspects were cornered inside a house and when they realised the police were outside, they opened fire. The men and women in blue returned fire and a shootout ensued. The three suspects were gunned down and their firearms were reover3d.

The suspects reportedly murdered four people including two off-duty police officers and attempted to murder four people at a tavern in Sundumbili. The police are also looking for two other suspects who evaded arrest and are on the run.

Similar shootouts that became fatal

Eight suspects were killed in a shootout with the police in Richards Bay in December 2024 after they were planning to rob a spaza shop

One suspect was killed and 19 were arrested after a mass shooting at the Nyanga Taxi Rank in the Western Cape in January 2025

The police in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed a 22-year-old gang leader wanted for more than 10 murders in Verulam

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page praised Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for contributing to the fight against crime.

South Africans saluted Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Matthews Tshego Tshabalala said:

"KZN police are working hard. Big up to them and Gen. Mkhwanazi."

Andile Ncama said:

"We need the NIU full-time in Inanda to deal with these young boys."

Danny Morero said:

"Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, give other provinces your remedy on how to deal with criminals.

Tsheption Makoloi said:

"Mkhwanazi does not tolerate rubbish."

Javaz Mnisi said:

"General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is doing a great job, far better than the police minister."

