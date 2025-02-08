Global site navigation

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Praised After 3 Dead in KwaZulu-Natal During Fatal Shootout With SAPS
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Praised After 3 Dead in KwaZulu-Natal During Fatal Shootout With SAPS

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • Three suspects accused of murder in KwaZulu-Natal were killed during a shootout with the men and women in blue
  • The shootout happened in Inanda in Durban and two of the suspects evaded arrest
  • The suspects were allegedly responsible for murdering two police officers and attempting to murder four tavern patrons in January this year

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The South African Police Service killed three murder suspects in a shootout in KwaZulu-Natal
SA praised Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after three murder suspects died in a shootout with SAPS. Images: South African Police Service and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Image
Source: UGC

INANDA, KWAZULU-NATAL — Three people were killed during a shootout with the South African Police Service in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on 8 February 2025. South Africans lauded the province's commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for tackling crime.

What happened in Inanda?

According to TimesLIVE, the suspects were cornered inside a house and when they realised the police were outside, they opened fire. The men and women in blue returned fire and a shootout ensued. The three suspects were gunned down and their firearms were reover3d.

The suspects reportedly murdered four people including two off-duty police officers and attempted to murder four people at a tavern in Sundumbili. The police are also looking for two other suspects who evaded arrest and are on the run.

Similar shootouts that became fatal

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page praised Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for contributing to the fight against crime.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi received praise from South African citizens
South Africans saluted Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Matthews Tshego Tshabalala said:

"KZN police are working hard. Big up to them and Gen. Mkhwanazi."

Andile Ncama said:

"We need the NIU full-time in Inanda to deal with these young boys."

Danny Morero said:

"Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, give other provinces your remedy on how to deal with criminals.

Tsheption Makoloi said:

"Mkhwanazi does not tolerate rubbish."

Javaz Mnisi said:

"General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is doing a great job, far better than the police minister."

Zama zamas shot and killed during shootout with SAPS

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three zama zamas were fatally wounded during a shootout with the police in November 2024. The cops were patrolling the area when they spotted the illegal miners.

The miners opened fire and the police returned fire. A shootout ensued and the police fatally wounded three miners. One police officer was wounded during the shootout.

