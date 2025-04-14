A family from Newlands in KwaZulu-Natal lost their dog after it had a fatal encounter with the deadly green mamba

Despite efforts to rescue the 11 year-old mastiff, including using anti-venom, the dog died

South Africans mourned the dog's death and some blamed owners for not being careful and caring enough

A mastiff was killed after a green mamba bit it. Stock images by Wavetop and Tambako the Jaguar

Source: Getty Images

NEWLANDS, KWAZULU-NATAL — An 11-year-old mastiff was fatally bitten by a green mamba in Newlands, KwaZulu-Natal on 13 April 2025. Attempts to save the dog's life were in vain as it did not survive the night.

What happened to the mastiff?

According to TimesLIVE, Bokkie was bitten and a snake catcher was called. Snake catcher Jason Arnold reached out for help and a trained life support paramedic and accredited K9 medic Van Reenen responded. He arrived on the scene and found the dog in a critical condition. Van Reenen and Arnold worked to stabilise it with the help of a veterinarian on the line.

The team made efforts to raise enough money to transport him to a veterinary hospital and they succeeded. Bokkie was transferred to Westville Veterinary Hospital and was placed on a mechanical ventilator to aid its recovery. She also received anti-venom. However, it didn't make the night and passed away.

Is it common for dogs to be bitten?

Arnold said pets are regularly bitten in Durban. He said some breeds are driven by an in-built hunting instinct to protect their families by hunting down anything in the home that moves and is perceived to be a threat. He said some dogs would bark at the snake until it disappears, while others will get into a fight and try to kill the snake.

A KZN family lost a bullmastiff to a snake bite. Stock image by Looderoo

Source: Getty Images

Incidents involving snake bites

South Africans comment on the incident

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post discussed the snake bite.

Elizah Linda said:

"Some owners are negligent and irresponsible. Keep your dogs away from snakes, and call in a snake removal to assist."

Michelle amiss said:

"Condolences on the loss of a family pet."

Candice Dock said:

"I am wondering if this is direct result of the fact that we have no anti-venom in this country thanks to the ANC for the mismanagement of the National Institute?"

Zinhle Dube said:

"RIP sweetheart."

Robyn Emily said:

"Poor dog."

