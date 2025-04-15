Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi noted that 4,278 people were killed in KwaZulu-Natal from April to December 2024

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi noted with concern that 4,278 citizens were killed in nine months. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Police in the province are often praised for their no-nonsense approach to crime, but Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi admitted that it was still an uphill battle.

Speaking at a media briefing in Durban on Monday, 14 April 2025, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner broke down some of the crime statistics in the province for the past financial year.

KZN’s top cop noted that while police were making huge gains in the fight against crime, there were also challenges. South Africans often hail Mkhwanazi's approach to crime in the province, saying others needed to follow suit.

Criminals are at war with citizens

During his address, KZN’s top cop also expressed concern about the number of citizens who were killed by criminals from April to December 2024.

Mkhwanazi stated that at least 4,278 people were killed in the province during that time, which was an 11% decrease as compared to the same period last year. From April to December 2023, 4,836 people were killed by criminals.

“When you look at the number of incidents of attacks on our citizens, it far exceeds the attacks on police officers. 4,278 people were killed in this province in nine months, and only 105 criminals died. This means criminals are at war with the citizens.”

Police kill 105 suspects during nine-month period

KZN’s top cop also revealed that 105 suspects had been killed in 38 shootouts from April to December 2024.

He noted that the suspects were linked to cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, murders, armed robberies, and extortion, as well as other crimes.

Sadly, during the same period, four police officers were killed by criminals while on duty, something which is of enormous concern for the police commissioner.

“If you kill one police officer, you are removing that officer from the society and depriving thousands of people in the province of getting the service. Losing four police officers in this period is concerning for us,” he exclaimed.

Police have killed 105 suspects from April to December 2025 in the province but also lost four members. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwanazi probed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate

While Mkhwanazi has often been praised by citizens, he has also faced some controversy. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating KZN's top cop for allegedly preventing the arrest of a senior Correctional Services official.

IPID requested that Mkhwanazi respond to the complaint made against him within 30 days but later withdrew that request.

Mkhwanazi responds to IPID probe

Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi stated he believed he was targeted after ruling in a case against Major General Feroz Khan.

KZN's Police Commissioner acquitted Khan of defeating the ends of justice and bringing the SAPS into disrepute.

He said he believes that this decision is why IPID was suddenly investigating him for an anonymous complaint.

