Jeff Radebe believes that the African National Congress (ANC) became too comfortable in KwaZulu-Natal

The recently appointed convenor stated that the party forgot about the people it was tasked with leading

South Africans agreed with the statement, but argued that it wasn't just a problem in one province

KWAZULU-NATAL – The African National Congress (ANC) became too comfortable in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and forgot about the people it led.

That’s according to ANC veteran Jeff Radebe, the recently appointed convenor in the province. Radebe was appointed as the convenor in February 2025 after the party performed dismally during the 2024 elections.

Radebe provides honest assessment of ANC’s decline

Speaking on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, Radebe said that the party needed to be honest about why it performed so poorly.

“Comrades, let us not pretend. The ANC has drifted too far from its base. We became too comfortable with power, too bureaucratic, too disconnected from street-level struggles,” he said.

Radebe added that they saw a divide between the leadership and the communities they served, which led to a lot of discontent, reflected at the polls.

ANC suffers during the 2024 elections

The discontent was evident in the elections in May 2024 when the party lost its outright majority nationally, the first time since winning the first post-apartheid elections in 1994.

The ANC only received 40.18% of the vote nationally, but it was KZN where they truly suffered. The former ruling party received just 17.62% support in the province, a far cry from the 55.47% it received in 2019.

Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party was the surprise package, securing 45.93%.

Following their poor showing, the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) resolved to bring in more experienced heads to turn things around. Radebe was named as the convenor, while Mike Mabuyakhulu was appointed the new coordinator in the province.

Speaking about KZN’s situation, Radebe said that the ANC needed to go back to being a movement and not just a party.

“Let us not wait for elections to talk. Let us build now,” he added.

South Africans agree with Radebe’s statement

Social media users agreed with Radebe’s assessment about the state of the party in the province, but some argued that it wasn’t just in KZN where the ANC became too comfortable.

Fezekile GA Matilose said:

“It’s common knowledge, not just in KZN. Even in the Eastern Cape as well. The only difference is that KZN people voted against complacency.”

Tony Martins stated:

“The ANC is a dying party. There’s no rescuing a group of thieves. For 30 years, they have destroyed a flourishing economy. Voetsek ANC.”

Thambolenyoka Jola Wase Xesi added:

“Not in KZN only, but the whole country.”

Mbulelo Mafenuka said:

“Smart Jeff. However, actions speak louder than words. Now that you said it, let's see it done. I just wonder where you will get those selfless community-based leaders in this greedy world you have encouraged over the past 30 years. My suggestion in that case is to look elsewhere instead of doing the impossible to try to initiate change through comradeship. The sustainment of comradeship in the ANC-led government had destroyed not just the ANC itself but the country as well. Comradeship encouraged selfishness and entitlement instead of service in the interest of the electorate.”

Kwanda Yanda stated:

“Not only in KZN, national as well.”

ANC appoints new leadership in KZN

On 18 February 2025, former police minister and the ANC's ex-head of policy, Radebe, was appointed the new provincial convenor.

Briefly News reported that the previous provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, was named as his second deputy.

Bheki Mtolo, who was the provincial secretary, has been removed from leadership positions.

