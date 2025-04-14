The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for KwaZulu-Natal

The province is expected to experience heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding in different parts

Areas including uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, eThekwini, Ugu and uThukela will be hardest hit by the rainfall

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

KwaZulu-Natal should expect rainfall. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Less than a month after KwaZulu-Natal was battered by rainfall and thunderstorms, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in parts of the province to brace for another downpour of heavy rain from 14 April to 15 April 2025.

What's going to happen in KwaZulu-Natal

According to IOL, SAWS warned that a high-pressure system in the eastern parts of the province, supported by a weak cut-off over the southern parts is drawing moist air, creating conditions which will follow widespread showers and rainfall. SAWS expects the deluge to begin in the evening of 14 April and stop the following day. Rainfall is expected to reach 30 and 60mm in different areas respectively.

Which areas will be hit the most?

Areas including eThekwini, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Ugu and Harry Gwala districts will be hit by the storms. They have been flagged as high risk zones. Roads, informal settlements and bridges are expected to be flooded. Damage to infrastructure and property will also be expected.

KZN will be hit by severe weather. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal

The province has been battered by a series of strong and devastating rainfall since October last year. Hundreds were left homeless and destitute after storms devastated the area. Lives were also lost as a result when SAWS issued successive Yellow Level warnings.

What you need to know about KwaZulu-Natal floods

1 woman killed in recent Durban floods

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman lost her life on 13 March when she tried to cross a flooded road. The incident happened in Durban.

The 54-year-old was trying to cross a low-lying bridge when her car was washed away. Her body was recovered in a nearby stream, and her car was recovered nearby. south Africans mourned her loss as many were left homeless due to the damaging impact of the rain.

Source: Briefly News