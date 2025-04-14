South African Weather Service Issues Yellow Level 4 Warning for Severe KwaZulu-Natal Rainfall
- The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for KwaZulu-Natal
- The province is expected to experience heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding in different parts
- Areas including uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, eThekwini, Ugu and uThukela will be hardest hit by the rainfall
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
KWAZULU-NATAL — Less than a month after KwaZulu-Natal was battered by rainfall and thunderstorms, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in parts of the province to brace for another downpour of heavy rain from 14 April to 15 April 2025.
What's going to happen in KwaZulu-Natal
According to IOL, SAWS warned that a high-pressure system in the eastern parts of the province, supported by a weak cut-off over the southern parts is drawing moist air, creating conditions which will follow widespread showers and rainfall. SAWS expects the deluge to begin in the evening of 14 April and stop the following day. Rainfall is expected to reach 30 and 60mm in different areas respectively.
Which areas will be hit the most?
Areas including eThekwini, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Ugu and Harry Gwala districts will be hit by the storms. They have been flagged as high risk zones. Roads, informal settlements and bridges are expected to be flooded. Damage to infrastructure and property will also be expected.
Recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal
The province has been battered by a series of strong and devastating rainfall since October last year. Hundreds were left homeless and destitute after storms devastated the area. Lives were also lost as a result when SAWS issued successive Yellow Level warnings.
What you need to know about KwaZulu-Natal floods
- Three people died in the province in February after a mudslide in the KwaMakutha area, south of Durban, caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure
- SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for 11 March, and the severe floods affected Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the North West and KwaZulu-Natal
- SAWS also issued another Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of the country including KwaZulu-Natal, and ActionSA said the Gauteng infrastructure was in no condition to withstand the weather
- A community watched helplessly as one of their fellow residents was washed away by the heavy rainfall that affected Durban on 13 March
- The rainfall did not abate, as SAWS issued another Yellow Level 2 warning which was accompanied by rainfall and damaging weather four days later
1 woman killed in recent Durban floods
In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman lost her life on 13 March when she tried to cross a flooded road. The incident happened in Durban.
The 54-year-old was trying to cross a low-lying bridge when her car was washed away. Her body was recovered in a nearby stream, and her car was recovered nearby. south Africans mourned her loss as many were left homeless due to the damaging impact of the rain.
Source: Briefly News
