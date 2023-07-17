What happened to Leo Robinton? Everything about Emma Watson's ex-boyfriend

American businessman Leo Robinton lived a tranquil life up until he started seeing British actress Emma Watson. Although initially the two tried to keep their relationship under wraps, eventually, their relationship was aired.

Leo Robinton came into the limelight when he started dating Harry Potter actress Emma Watson. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Leo Robinton and Emma Watson's relationship has always been a topic of interest for most people. While most people believe they met in the entertainment industry, others argue it was on the set of Harry Potter. But, what role does Leo Robinton play in Harry Potter?

Leo Robinton's profile and bio summary

Full name Leo Alexander Robinton Gender Male Date of birth 23 October 1989 Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 33 years (as of July 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Profession Entrepreneur Brothers Archer (Twin) and Charlie (Older) Sisters Daisy and Lily Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Emma Watson Height in feet 5 feet 10 inches Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 155 Weight in kilogrammes 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Body measurements in inches 41-30-36 Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Leo Robinton's age

Emma Watson's ex-boyfriend, Leo Robinton, was born in 1989 and has a twin brother. Photo: @yo_amo_emma and @quiencom (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He was born on 23 October 1989 and is 33 years old as of July 2023. He has two brothers: an elder sibling named Charlie and a twin named Archer. Daisy and Lily are the names of his two sisters.

What does Leo Robinton do for a living?

He is a Los Angeles-based businessman. Although details of Leo Robinton's business are unavailable, he is known to have worked for Agrios, a Vancouver-based company specializing in legal pot. He was the vice president of business development until June 2019 when he left.

What role does Leo Robinton play in Harry Potter?

Contrary to what most people think, Leo has not starred in the series. He is not even pursuing an acting career, meaning any search of Leo Robinton's movies or filmography will have no results.

Leo Robinton and Emma Watson's relationship

Leo Robinton and Emma Watson first sparked dating rumours in September 2019 after being spotted together occasionally. Photo: @emma._.wxtson._ and @grindewaald (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Leo and Emma have been a couple since 2019. They made every effort to keep their romance a secret. However, once they were photographed kissing in October 2019, their romance took little time to become public.

After the news spread, the entrepreneur even deleted his social media accounts to conceal his relationship with Emma.

How did Emma Watson meet Leo Robinton?

Watson and Robinton did not meet through a dating app but through friends. Because of her fame, Watson has acknowledged that she does not use dating apps.

Is Emma Watson engaged to Leo?

Shortly after the lovebirds were spotted in Los Angeles, California, in February 2021, news broke that they were engaged. However, Watson addressed the rumours in May 2021, citing she was yet to become engaged.

Are Emma Watson and Leo Robinton still together in 2023?

Around the summer of 2021, there were speculations that Robinton and Emma Watson had parted ways. However, neither party addressed these reports. Their break up was confirmed when Watson was pictured in September 2021 with the son of British fashion businessman Sir Phillip Green, Brandon Green.

They further sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted several times in August 2022 while vacationing together in Venice, Italy. However, several reports claimed that Watson and Green called it quits sometime after Christmas in 2022 after dating for 18 months.

What happened to Leo Robinton?

Since the breakup, the businessman has reportedly stayed single and away from the spotlight. However, Watson is believed to be dating Proper Snacks cofounder Ryan Kohn.

This is after pictures were published by the Daily Mail in June 2023 showing Watson and Ryan taking a piggyback lift into a water taxi in Venice, Italy. They are yet to confirm their relationship.

What is Leo Robinton's net worth?

Though not officially confirmed, most of Leo Robinton's profiles acknowledge it is around $850 thousand.

Leo Robinton's height

He stands tall at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs approximately 155 pounds (70 kg).

Leo Robinton came into the limelight after news of him dating actress Emma Watson surfaced. Although he is thought to also be in the entertainment industry, he has built a successful career in business.

