Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has released a statement regarding criticism she received over her Parliamentary conduct

The minister was slammed for chewing and being dismissive of questions, and admitted that she could have done better

South Africans took to social media to point out that the minister hasn't actually apologised for her actions in the statement

Dr Nobuhle Nkabane addressed the criticism levelled against her, but many noticed that she hasn't said sorry for her behaviour. Image: Deagreez/ @SihleLonzi

GAUTENG - Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has publicly addressed her behaviour in a recent Parliamentary Portfolio Committee sitting.

The Minister of Higher Education and Training went viral for not only chewing during the sitting, but also for being dismissive of questions from members.

Her conduct drew a lot of criticism from Parliamentarians, members of the public, and even President Cyril Ramaphosa, who demanded an explanation from the minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa demanded an explanation from the minister over her conduct. Image: ER Lombard

Nkabane says she could have handled situation better

Following the backlash over her behaviour, the Higher Education session took to X to acknowledge her actions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she said that she took note of the concerns raised and acknowledged that she could have handled the situation differently.

“Upon reflection, and having considered the feedback received from various stakeholders, I acknowledge that the situation could have been handled differently,” she said.

She also added that she intended to maintain a constructive, respectful, and professional working relationship with all Members of Parliament.

“It was never my intention to evade accountability or undermine the decorum of Parliament. I will continue to lead with humility, and I value the critical role of Parliament in providing oversight to ensure our sector delivers effectively for the benefit of all South Africans,” she added.

South Africans noted Nkabane didn’t apologise

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s statement, and while some felt that it was too late for her to say anything, others noted that she never actually did apologise, as nowhere in her statement did she say sorry.

Teboho Mpho Moloi said:

“I don't see her say sorry anywhere. Not even on her X account. We still need to know who her advisors are.”

Lesetja Victor Maloka added:

“She hasn't apologised. There's no apology in the letter she wrote.”

Hulisani Nemaxwi noted:

“She did not apologise. She said the situation could be handled differently. These are people we don’t need as ministers.”

Mornay Short asked:

“Did she apologise while chewing a chappie? Asking for a friend.”

Nhlanhla Mshizomnyama Dlamini said:

“She did not apologise. She put it the way she perceived it.”

Tubatsi Malakwane stated:

“She must first sort out her stinking attitude and then come on national television and make a sincere apology.”

