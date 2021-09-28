“All the Best Jesse”: Young Woman Joins EFF, Sparks Social Media Debate

Jesse Griesel has decided to run for the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Student Representative Council at the University of Cape Town

Griesel made her intentions public on social media, saying she is excited and looking forward to serving UCT students under EFF

South Africans are divided on her move but some have also shared good messages to her as she looks to serve her peers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Young Jesse Griesel has sparked a massive debate on social media for her decision to stand for SRC elections at the University of Cape Town under Economic Freedom Fighters. Grisel headed online to share a post where she indicates her intentions.

The young UCT student penned a lengthy tweet, saying she decided to run for the Student Representative Council for the 2021/22 academic year. The young and stunning woman says she is excited to stand for the role and hopes to serve the students.

She wrote:

“Besties I’m doing a thing! I have decided to run as an SRC candidate for the 2021/2022 term. I can’t begin to describe my excitement at the idea of serving the students at UCT I’d be ever so grateful for your sharing and interacting with my post eeek ok bye.”

Jesse Griesel is standing to be elected for the EFF SRC. Image: @JesseGriesel/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@TheLDPage said:

“Bestie, I'm so proud, but remember thumb over the knuckles eg.”

@CUMmunist said:

“Reasoning for those who don't know, if you punch a capitalist with an exposed thumb, you risk breaking it. Stay safe comrades.”

@Ndipfimia2 said:

“That fist hasn't go mandla in it but anyway good luck.”

@Mokonesdiary said:

“I believe UCT has made it compulsory for its graduates. I'm just not sure which level of qualification.”

@Biancavanwyk said:

“Wishing you all the best.”

@Iamsosick said:

“All the best leader, we hope after office you remain and assist students. All the best and more blessings.”

@MokwanaMosa said:

“Go out and serve the students of UCT with pride and dedication. Amandla!”

@Lenanumananu said:

“Good luck Jesse Jes.”

@TTOfficialSA said:

“All the best and I know you will excel.”

Zahara performs a special song for EFF manifesto, Mzansi reacts

In a previous story, Briefly News posted that Loliwe hitmaker Zahara performed at the EFF manifesto launch this weekend along with other celebs, leaving Mzansi in two minds about the mini-concert.

Voting season is upon South Africa and the EFF manifesto launch was held this past weekend at Gandhi Square in Joburg CBD, outside the Winnie Mandela House, reports News24.

The manifesto saw a few celeb appearances and performances and one of those was Zahara. A video posted on Twitter shows the singer performing a special song for the political party.

Source: Briefly.co.za