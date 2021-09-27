The EFF manifesto took place this weekend and the opening ceremony saw a star-studded performance lineup

Zahara's performance particularly stood out as she debuted an EFF exclusive song written especially for the occasion

Peeps are torn in half as they react to Zahara's performance; some think the song was fire and others feel the money could have gone to better use

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Loliwe hitmaker Zahara performed at the EFF manifesto launch this weekend along with other celebs, leaving Mzansi in two minds about the mini-concert.

Zahara performed a special song for the EFF manifesto launch and Mzansi is weighing in. Image: @ zaharasa & @julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Voting season is upon South Africa and the EFF manifesto launch was held this past weekend at Gandhi Square in Joburg CBD, outside the Winnie Mandela House, reports News24.

The manifesto saw a few celeb appearances and performances and one of those was Zahara. A video posted on Twitter shows the singer performing a special song for the political party.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The songwriter's performance has left tweeps split in two as they decide how to feel.

@MarindaBender commented:

"More money spent on this show than what will ever be spent on 'The poorest of the poor' if they ever end up in a position of power."

@BongztheGreat disagreed and said:

"Lol uphambene wena EFF is not in power, they don't owe the poor of the poorest anything. Until they are in power."

@JustJazzin thought:

"The EFF Zahara song is fire!"

All @Zumakop had to say was:

"Nah."

Zahara denies substance addiction: “You guys turned me to alcohol”

Briefly News reported Zahara was on MacG’s podcast where she opened up about her career journey thus far. A large portion of Zahara’s successful career has been marred by allegations of alcohol abuse, but the singer vehemently denies being addicted.

Speaking on the viral video of her looking intoxicated, Zahara explained that she had only one bottle of wine and it may have been a little too much for her system.

She realised that she was too drunk and decided to stop having any more liquor that day.

According to ZAlebs, Zahara only started drinking at the ripe age of 24 years old. She started drinking from a place of stress. She said that it was the media and all the allegations that turned her to the bottle.

"I did not turn to alcohol, you guys turned me to alcohol. Let me tell you something, you don't even have a picture of me in the club with a glass [in my hand]. They always say 'sources say' so I want to ask who is that source."

Source: Briefly.co.za