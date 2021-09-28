The police in Soweto, Johannesburg are looking for an unknown number of suspects who are responsible for the killing of two people over the weekend

The suspects were seen driving a Toyota Etios when they blocked the occupants of a red Ferrari at the corner of Chris Hani and Klipvalley Road

The car was reportedly had 15 gunshots and the 41-year-old man and 21-year-old woman died on the scene of the crime

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Services in Soweto have confirmed that a man, 41, and a woman aged 21 were fatally shot while driving in a red Ferrari car on Sunday night.

Reports have stated that approximately 15 gunshots were fired into the car by unknown assailants.

A 41-year-old and a 21-year-old woman were killed in Soweto over the weekend while driving in a red Ferrari. Image: @freezabdb

Source: Twitter

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo stated that the incident occurred at around 10pm at the corner of Chris Hani and Klipvalley Road, according to a report by News24.

Witnesses on the scene told the police that a Toyota Etios driven with an unknown number of occupants blocked the red Ferrari before the occupants fired shots into the car before spending away.

The victims were killed on the scene and the police are yet to make an arrest. SAPS has called on community members to come forward with any information that may lead them to the arrests of the suspects as they are now investigating two counts of murder.

This latest shooting comes after a couple was killed just last week in Soweto. They were in another luxury car, a Ford Mustang, according to TimesLIVE.

