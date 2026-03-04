A Non-Governmental Organisation, Dignity South Africa, has distanced itself from former Strictly Come Dancing SA host Ian von Memerty's death

The TV personality's cause of death was confirmed in a statement on Sunday, 1 March 2026, after his death took place on 23 February 2026

The NGO, which advocates for euthanasia, explained what they stand for and how it differs from Ian von Memerty's decision

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Dignity South Africa has responded to ‘Strictly Come Dancing SA’ host Ian von Memerty's death. Image

Source: Facebook

A local NGO, Dignity South Africa, has issued a statement speaking out on the tragic passing of TV personality Ian von Memerty.

The former Strictly Come Dancing SA host Ian von Memerty passed away on 23 February 2026, in a hotel room in Johannesburg. His passing was confirmed in a statement issued by his family.

NGO speaks on Ian's death

Taking to Facebook, Dignity SA expressed sadness over his passing, sending condolences to his family and friends. They then explained how their approach to assisted death differs from how Ian allegedly chose to go out.

"It is important to make a very clear and factual distinction between the decision that Ian (and others, like the author Karel Schoeman) took, and the campaign in which we are involved. At stake is the difference between lawful medically assisted dying and taking one's own life," they wrote in the Facebook post.

The NGO further revealed their plans to approach the High Court in April 2025, to legalise assisted death, and not make it a criminal offence.

"We ask the court to decriminalise medical assistance in dying (MAiD) and to direct Parliament to legalise it by passing a law appropriate for South Africa. DignitySA is a non-profit organisation dedicated, among others, to the recognition of medical assistance in dying as a lawful end-of-life option in South Africa, an option founded on the principles of equality, human dignity, freedom of choice, and bodily and psychological integrity. Our argument is based on rights in the Constitution’s Bill of Rights, scientific research, legal precedent, responsible administrative requirements, and effective safeguards," the statement reads.

How Ian viewed death

On his Facebook page, Ian spoke out about death, saying he viewed his demise as self-deliverance, apart from the widely known term.

He mentioned how the fear of growing old and being a financial burden on his family influenced his decision. He also refuted speculations that he might have been troubled mentally.

‘Strictly Come Dancing SA’ host Ian von Memerty's death was tragic and sparked a deep conversation. Image: Ian von Memerty

Source: Instagram

Celebrities and friends send condolences to Ian

In a previous report from Briefly News, several public figures shared their heartfelt condolences to Memerty's family, speaking about his life and contribution to the media industry. This is how some celebrities remembered the former Strictly Come Dancing South Africa host.

Tributes poured in from singer Zwai Bala, who reminisced about their good times together when they worked on similar projects, and radio personality Rozanne McKenzie, who spoke about Memerty's influence in her life. Friends Shannyn Fourie and Charl van Heyningen also penned messages.

Source: Briefly News