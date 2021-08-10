Video: Motorist Attacked in Tshwane, Mzansi Confused and Reacts

South African social media users are left confused and amazed as they react to a video of a motorist attacked by a group of men

The video clip was shared online by Yusuf Abramjee and he says the ugly incident happened in Erasmia, Tshwane

Many Twitter users are expressing their concerns about the incident when it comes to safety on the roads but many need more answers as to what caused it

South Africans are still amazed as they look at a video of a motorist who is seen being attacked by a group of men. The video surfaced on social media and it’s seriously causing a stir on Twitter.

The shocking video clip was posted by Yusuf Abramjee and a high-end sedan is seen veering off the road, apparently chased by a driver of a white car. The guy tries to escape but he loses control of the luxury car and hits a wall next to the road. A group of men emerges from the equally smart white vehicle and they start to attack the motorist.

According to News24, one person has been arrested for the incident that took place in Erasmia, Tshwane and police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed there was a shooting at the same incident.

@Philani Dube said:

“My understanding in this video black Benz committed a crime and was being chased by a white car, that is why even when many cars arrive the guys did not run away nor hide faces and 1st car was day security.”

@Okgaphola said:

“In South Africa no one will help you, people are just passing as if nothing happened.”

@Rholm_Charlene said:

“But it looks like those guys from the white car wanted to make sure that the guy inside the black car was dead, they even used bricks and pulled him out of the car, before that truck block the view the guy was kicking him after pulling him out of the car.”

@AndileXulu said:

“From my analysis of the video I can draw up an assumption that the BMW guys were overtaking the Merc when the driver of the Merc drove off-road. They then stopped the car and were assisting the Merc driver.”

