A famous TikTok couple vlogs their day-to-day lives together and show off their love for each other

This time around, the wife had been enduring pain debilitating pain from her period

Her husband took care of her by taking over her house chores, buying extra pads, and preparing some of her favourite snacks

A Zimbabwean couple has blown up on Twitter after sharing their daily lives as married lovebirds.

Mzansi was in awe at how a Zimbabwean husband took good care of his wife during her period. Image: @nyawthizw

The couple, who love each other dearly, takes turns making each other feel special, whether they are in good health or not.

Husband takes care of wife during her period

Zimbabwean couple Mzansi has been in bed since they started posting their day-to-day lives on TikTok. Their beautiful relationship has attracted a man among TikTok users who long for a healthy love story.

The wife takes care of the baby while the husband finds piece jobs to provide for the family. This time, the wife had been suffering from period cramps, and her husband dropped all to be there for her.

They captioned their clip:

"Take care of my wife during her period."

Watch the video below:

Zimbabwean couple takes TikTok by storm

The cute couple has stolen Mzansi's hearts with their genuine love for each other. The husband took over all of his wife's chores and bought her some of her favourite snacks to make her feel better.

The gentleman's thoughtful gesture melted netizens:

@Miss njau shared words of wisdom

"You don't have to be a millionaire to treat your woman right."

Mrs K pointed out a kind gesture:

"For the fact that he is able to put the baby in his back without being assisted, he is a keeper."

@Charlenetatty reminded the girls:

"If he wants to he will."

Zimbabwean Couple Show SA What True Love Looks Like

