A woman named Ayisha Mthembu filmed a close encounter with a giraffe while on a safari

She offered the giraffe chips from the car window but got startled by the giraffe's long tongue and threw the entire chip packet out

The video went viral on TikTok, with some people laughing at Ayisha's fear and others concerned about the littering

A woman had a close call with a giraffe.

Source: TikTok

A woman's close encounter with a giraffe had her squealing and breaking a sweat.

Woman feeds giraffe chips

A TikTok video by Ayisha Mthembu shows her sitting in the passenger seat of a car as her friend in the driver's seat encourages her to feed the giraffe some of her chips.

The large mammal peers its head into the vehicle's window, accepting the chips and continuing to reach for more. It sticks its large tongue out, frightening Ayisha, who screams in fear, not knowing how to chase the giraffe away.

She eventually throws the chip packet out the window and quickly closes the car window. Watch the video below:

SA amused by woman's giraffe encounter

Many netizens found humour in the situation, joking about how afraid Ayisha was of the giraffe and its tongue. Others expressed concern over the chip packet, which she threw out the window at a wildlife park.

Concerned about the chip packet, Skeelo asked:

"And who will pick up that packet? ."

Programmer Ngidi joked about the awkward tongue moment:

"Tongue game on another level."

Nipho Ngcobo asked:

"Now who is going to pick that paper up?. Littering ."

Phephisa Gwala hilariously reacted:

"The scream I scrome with you ."

Just Mbalz responded with relief from a place of safety:

"Thank god I’m not adventurous whatsoever. Ave ngisaba ."

Miss Yollie couldn't help but laugh at the moment:

"Waze wangihlekisa (You made me laugh so much)."

siphokaziislangwe put herself in Ayisha's shoes, commenting:

"This is something I would do

oloratobrian joked about the woman's fear:

"She is scared of the tongue."

Zebra kicks woman at game park in a video

In more funny wildlife news, Briefly News reported that a hilarious video of a woman being kicked by a zebra at a game park left many people in Mzansi amused.

The footage shared by @suze_babyy on the video platforms shows a zebra kicking a young lady at the game park. The TikTok clip amused online users, leaving them in laughter.

The video grabbed the attention of many people on social media, garnering over 173K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

