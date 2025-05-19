The South African Weather Service has warned that the Western Cape and surrounding provinces will experience two cold fronts in the next 48 hours

Rainy conditions will lead to localised flooding, and snow is expected to fall in parts of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape

Temperatures are also expected to drop drastically, with very cold conditions expected in the northern parts of the Western Cape and the southern parts of the Northern Cape

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that South Africa will experience bitterly cold conditions in the next 48 hours. The Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and parts of the Free State will be the most affected.

Cold fronts for 5 provinces

According to SAWS, the cold front will make landfall in the Western Cape on 20 May, bringing a drastic drop in temperatures in the province and the coastal parts of the Northern Cape. Snow is also expected in the northern parts of the Western Cape and the southern parts of the Northern Cape. Much of the Eastern Cape will also experience cold weather with a 60% chance of rainfall and thunderstorms. Areas like Beaufort West and Graaf Reinet will experience snow.

Cold conditions to continue into Wednesday

The cold front is expected to travel into the rest of the country on 21 May, bringing cold and very cold conditions to the rest of the provinces. Snowy conditions are expected to persist in the Eastern Cape and spread towards Cradock and Aliwal North.

Snow in South Africa

In June 2024, the Northern Cape, Free State and the Eastern Cape experienced snow and brutally cold weather. Victoria West in the Northern Cape was one of the towns in the province that experienced snowy conditions.

South African residents made the best of the snow in the spring season of 2024 when Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal experienced snow in September. South Africans also reported that they were stuck on roads because of snow.

South Africans discuss the cold front

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post about the weather joked about the conditions.

Azeeza Ummu Zakariyah Zuhaib said:

"Please, it must stay on that side. We in Limpopo are happy with our current weather."

Lukhanyo Monakali said:

"I love winter more than summer."

Nelson Freedom Williams said:

"The previous cold front almost killed me. I had to be taken to Medi City."

Piano Man Tsamaweza said:

"We are safe in the North West."

Nkosingiphile Mthombeni said:

"If it's in the Western Cape, I know very well that in Ladysmith we'd get almost the same conditions. They get the cold front, and we get the 'cold back' aftermath."

Sudden change in weather amuses South Africans

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were amused by the sudden change in weather conditions that happened in November 2024. Disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape came after much of the country experienced scorching heat.

Areas like the Chris Hani District Municipality and other local municipalities were hit by sudden snowy and cold conditions. This was despite the weather being hot the previous day, drawing the amusement of South Africans.

"Are we living in a real-life Jumanji?" a netizen jokingly asked.

