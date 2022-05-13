Chaylin Myburgh was selected to represent South Africa in the Broadcom Masters International Programme as part of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists

The Kimberley Girls’ High School learner was one of 8 pupils chosen to represent South Africa in the USA for her innovative invention

Her project is all about using solar energy as an affordable and renewable source of energy to heat water

Kimberley Girls’ High School, Grade 8 learner Chaylin Myburgh was selected to represent South Africa in the Broadcom Masters International Programme through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.

It was her solar water heater project that secured her the opportunity to represent her country at the international science competition which ran from 7 to 13 May 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia in the USA.

Chaylin Myburgh created a solar powered water heater. Image: The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists/Supplied

Source: UGC

About the project

Chaylin said that being selected to attend the world’s largest pre-college science competition felt surreal.

“I felt scared at first as it was going to be my first time so far from home but yet excited at the same time because I will be learning new things and making new friends at Broadcom Masters International Programme of Society for Science.”

The 14-year-old made a comparison between an aluminum and a steel can and later with a silicone water bottle and glass jar to determine which solar water heater, made from recycled material, would heat water the best in a period of four hours.

She presented her project on Thursday, 12 May 2022 to the panel of judges and shared that she hopes it will inspire people to use solar energy as an affordable and renewable source of energy to fulfil their needs.

“By using solar energy to heat water, less electricity will be used and therefore less pollution will be caused. Solar energy is definitely the better option to heat water.

“I decided to do this project because of the electricity crisis that is currently going on in South Africa and it inspired me to explore alternative ways to use renewable energy,” shared the budding scientist.

The Kimberley Girls’ High School learner's project was inspired by electricity crisis that is currently going on in South Africa. Image: The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists/Supplied

Source: UGC

A Mzansi scientist in the USA

Chaylin shared that the experience made her realise the fun side of science.

“When solving problems there is always an easier way to solve it. The experience has taught me to think broader and it inspires me to work even harder. Meeting new friends that share the same interest that I do, made it easier to adapt and work on group assignments,” she shared.

Her main takeaway lesson from the amazing experience is to work hard and encourage others to also do the same.

The group of young SA scientists at the world’s largest pre-college science competition in USA. Image: The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists/Supplied

Source: UGC

A bright future ahead

Mathematics, accounting, and science are right up Chaylin’s alley.

The problem solver hopes to study and pursue a career in actuarial science as it involves mathematics and accounting which are both her favourite subjects at school.

“I believe that studying what you love to do encourages you to work even harder to achieve all the goals that you set out for yourself.

“My parents are my role models. They always boost me and support me with everything I do. My father is always prepared to give a helping hand or a solution that can fix any problem. In every situation or doubt my mother always tells me to focus on the positive as she believes you attract positive energy,” shared the focused pupil.

Source: Briefly News