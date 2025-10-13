The Stormers extended their unbeaten run in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship with a commanding shut-out victory over the Scarlets in Llanelli

The win, however, was overshadowed by a devastating injury to Springbok star, who faces months on the sidelines

With multiple front-row injuries compounding their woes, the Stormers now head into the Italian leg of their tour, relying on young replacements to keep their momentum alive

The Stormers maintained their perfect start to the Vodacom United Rugby Championship season with a commanding win over the Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday night. Still, the victory was marred by a devastating injury to Springbok stalwart Deon Fourie.

Deon Fourie of DHL Stormers in action during the Investec Champions Cup, Round of 16.Photo: Grant Pitcher

Source: Getty Images

The Cape Town side were in full control from the outset, dominating the collisions and scrums to set the tone. No. 8 Evan Roos powered over for the opening try, before Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu added a conversion and penalty to give the visitors an early cushion.

Despite being reduced to 14 men when Ben-Jason Dixon received a yellow card for a dangerous cleanout, the Stormers continued their charge. Flanker Paul de Villiers extended the lead with a well-worked maul try just before halftime, giving the visitors a 17–0 lead at the break.

See the tweet below:

The second half continued with more of the same; even after Feinberg-Mngomezulu spent time in the sin bin, the Stormers’ dominance never waned. Ruben van Heerden crossed for the third try before Feinberg-Mngomezulu returned to score the bonus-point fourth. Damian Willemse converted as the scoreboard ticked over again.

A late yellow card to Scarlets’ Macs Page opened the door for Imad Khan, who sealed the fifth and final try with a clever snipe. The Welsh outfit failed to score, leaving the Stormers with back-to-back shutouts after their clean sheet against the Lions.

Deon Fourie of South Africa celebrates with teammate RG Snyman following the team's victory during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa. Photo :Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Stormers rocked by Deon Fourie injury setback

The Stormers’ celebrations were cut short after Deon Fourie, who had just returned from a lengthy leg injury, suffered what coach John Dobson described as a serious bicep tear. The 38-year-old will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for several months.

“Deon’s devastated,” Dobson said.

“There were tears in the change room. He’ll return home for surgery.”

The injury is a major concern not only for the Stormers but also for the Springbok coaching setup, with Fourie’s experience and versatility proving invaluable in recent seasons.

Adding to the Stormers’ woes, tighthead prop Sazi Sandi also faces time on the sidelines amid an ongoing front-row injury crisis that has already ruled out Frans Malherbe and Neethling Fouché.

With Zach Porthen, Hencus van Wyk, and Corne Welbach expected to shoulder the load, Dobson’s men now turn their attention to their upcoming Italian fixtures against Zebre and Benetton as their four-week tour continues.

The Stormers remain one of only three unbeaten teams in this season’s URC campaign, but their depth and resilience will be tested in the coming weeks without their talismanic leader.

Sacha speaks of the Springboks legend; he is in awe of

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu disclosed the South African legend he looks up to.

Mngomezulu spoke highly of the Test centurion and said he brings immense value to the team and is one of his favourite players.

Source: Briefly News