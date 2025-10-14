Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu rubbed a sports content creator the wrong way when the man claimed that the Springbok star had a stinking attitude

The man alleged that he saw the bad side of Sacha after watching the match between the Stormers and Scarlets on Friday, 10 October, 2025

Some social media users agreed with the man's opinions, while others found them to be far-fetched

A sports fan had a problem with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s alleged cockiness. Images: Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

After watching the Stormers' 34-0 victory over the Scarlets at the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Friday, 10 October, 2025, a sports content creator sparked a conversation about Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's alleged bad behaviour. However, his take on the Stormers star divided South Africans.

Taking to his TikTok account three days after the match, the man claimed that while many knew the fly-half liked to brag, he felt that the athlete was starting to take things to another level.

"A lot of South African fans are starting to turn against Sacha because he is way too full of himself. What on earth was going on on Friday? You can definitely see that this is the definition of a player of a superstar feeling themselves way too much."

The TikTok user discussed Sacha's interaction with another player when he allegedly got upset and wanted to "wrestle" the player after he touched his arm. @fantalk10 also mentioned Sacha allegedly showing disrespect after receiving a yellow card for an infringement at the ruck.

Sharing his opinion, the man said:

"He's not the captain; he's not the vice-captain. He has no right to even speak in that situation. I don't think we have a problem, but this could be a concerning situation regarding Sacha."

The man felt that while a fly-half should be level-headed on the field, he found the 23-year-old athlete to be the opposite, stating:

"He's erratic, ill-disciplined, has no calm or composure, no game management, nothing. All that he is depending on now is his raw talent. Raw talent only takes you so far."

@fantalk10 felt that the higher-ups from the Springboks' and Stormers' teams needed to have a sit-down with Sacha about his alleged bad behaviour and claimed that half of South African rugby fans strongly disliked him.

After the Springboks won the Rugby Championship, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu may have a reason for his alleged over-confidence. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The above claims are unverified and are based on the content creator’s personal opinion.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's 'attitude' sparks debate

Several members of the online community agreed with the content creator's opinions about Sacha, while others defended the Stormers player and called out the double standards.

@nonkah_bright wrote under the post:

"You guys never called out Eben. Very disappointing that you guys are deciding to gang up on a child. He is doing what Eben is doing at 30-something, but never ever have you made these videos. He is 23, just give him a break."

@kcee_37 shared their opinion, writing:

"He is getting a bit cocky, that's what it is. He must start playing for the team and not for himself because rugby is a team sport."

@eugene_molokomme told the online community:

"There is nothing wrong with Sacha. I think he is so good that people want to try to provoke him so that they can find something to bring him down."

@kadri.n1 claimed in the comments:

"I have heard he’s just as arrogant off the field. Definitely needs a calm head around him to keep him grounded. He’s a great talent. Needs to manage himself better, though."

@iammarcquin7 said to the content creator:

"Stop creating problems when there are none. Just give the boy his flowers, and keep your negative feedback to yourself."

@damym03 shared with the public:

"Although he is a brilliant player, I think Rassie needs to humble Sacha."

Watch the TikTok video below:

