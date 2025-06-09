Ntsiki Mazwai has shared a video calling for people to reject the idea of having Helen Zille as the mayor of Johannesburg

Mazwai stated that this would be a huge mistake, comparing the DA-run city of Cape Town, saying that is the reality of black people should be voted in

Mzansi argued with Ntsiki Mazwai's point, saying she was exaggerating when she labelled Zille a "white supremacist"

Ntsiki Mazwai is against Helen Zille being the mayor of Johannesburg. Image: Ntsikimazwai via Instagram, Luba Lesolle via Getty Images

Ntsiki Mazwai has called for the people of Johannesburg to reject Helen Zille as the mayor of Johannesburg.

Ntsiki hits at Helen Zille

Taking to X, Ntsiki Mazwai posted a video speaking against the idea of having Helen Zille as the mayor of Johannesburg. She captioned the X video, "WE DON’T WANT HELEN ZILLE AS THE MAYOR OF JHB! That would be a huge and scary mistake which would impact the black masses negatively," she wrote.

In the video, Mazwai claimed Zille is worse than President Cyril Ramaphosa, alleging that she is a white supremacist.

"That would be a hundred million times worse than Cyril Ramaphosa. She is the actual 'thuma mina' of the Western imperialists. She is a white supremacist, and if you look at the Western Cape, you will see that black people are abused and live in bad conditions. She wants to bring that to Joburg," the activist stated.

"We do not want Helen Zille. She comes from a traumatic past for black people. She is triggering. She can retire, she has done her part," Mazwai continued.

What Mzasni has to say about Ntsiki's post

Ntsiki Mazwai's post sparked a wave of reactions from people online who either agree with her or who added their own opinions.

Here are some of the reactions:

@d3r3kvd argued:

"I see the paid-for disinformation machine is deployed at full force again. This tells me one thing - Helen Zille's potential candidacy for JHB mayor is making the ANC very nervous!"

@RichBlackWidow shared:

"Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and if messes up, she will be voted out like others."

@BrytonsThoughts stated:

"Those intense eyes, though. Makes it har dto listen to your message but well received."

@Patriot_Girll

"What you're saying is true, no doubt about it. It also looks like they are knocking at everyone's door to help promote her."

@MalikvvoPius argued:

"I don’t agree with Helen Zille on numerous issues, but honestly, she’s not a White Supremacist, come on, we just be throwing around words now. Also, she’s not worse than the incompetent mayors who have led us before in COJ."

@zekewareley dragged:

"Ntsiki, your wild rants are getting old. Labelling @helenzille a "white supremacist" shows that you are bored and have nothing better to do. Show us your "track record", and while you are at it, go and focus on building your failed career, sweetheart."

@SStemele36767 replied:

"Fact Ntsiki, we're a developing country we depend on investors. The more we invest in improving our infrastructure, the better."

