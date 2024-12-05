South African singer Mlindo The Vocalist's album Emakhaya is still causing a stir on Spotify SA

The Spotify Wrapped event sees music lovers sharing their screenshots of the music and artists they supported in that year

The album's success comes six years following its release, and Mzansi could not be more prouder

Mlindo The Vocalist released a gem six years ago and the album is still making waves in 2024. Emakhaya was his debut album, and fans could not get enough of it.

Singer Mlindo The Vocalist's Emakhaya is still a hit

South African singer Mlindo The Vocalist released his album Emakhaya in 2028, and the album is still making waves.

Following the recent Spotify wrapped 20204, fans noted that Emakhaya was crowned the 10th most streamed album.

X user @2022AFRICA shared the achievement on X.

Fans laud the album, saying it is a masterpiece

It's safe to say the album is deserving of its wins and praise as many people in Mzansi said they still jam to the music.

Mlindo's career was hit with drama involving DJ Maphorisa after his manager slammed Maphorisa for neglecting Mlindo.

This is how peeps reacted, and one pointed out that Phori is probably enjoying the album's success more than Mlindo.

@MtoloSam shared:

"My daughter was seven years old at the time. I found her listening to the album three days ago. As you can see, it's a lifetime album! Congratulations."

@odedanilo gushed:

"I still listen to this 🫶🏽"

@sphe_thechef_mt shared:

"I contributed bandla🥺❤️I don’t skip a single track on the album."

@SpherSparks stated:

"Timeless music this one. A super album."

@MalapJdk shared:

"I get goosebumps every time I listen to."

@MlindoRSA gushed:

"Music... He just touches my raw nerves."

