Mailson Araujo collapsed at his home in Alagoinhas, Brazil, just days before he was set to compete at a championship in Curitiba

His mother, a nursing technician, attempted to resuscitate him before the Fire Department arrived, but Araujo was pronounced dead at the scene

Hours before his death, Araujo had shared photos with his 30,000 followers, writing that he was 'enjoying every day'

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Brazilian bodybuilder Mailson Araujo has died at the age of 35, just hours after sharing competition preparation photos with his followers on social media.

Rising Brazilian bodybuilding star Mailson Araujo tragically passed away at 35. Image:@mailsonaraujo

Source: Instagram

He suffered a medical emergency at his home in Alagoinhas, Brazil, on Friday night, days before he was due to compete in Curitiba on Wednesday 15 July 2026.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, Araujo collapsed while getting ready for the upcoming championship. His mother, a nursing technician, immediately attempted to resuscitate him. The family lives directly opposite a fire station, and emergency services responded quickly, but Araujo was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death has not yet been released.

Araujo's final social media post

In the hours before his collapse, Araujo updated his 30,000 social media followers with fresh images from his competition preparation, as he routinely did with diet and training content. Alongside the photographs, he wrote:

"In the process, enjoying every day."

Araujo had only turned professional three years prior to his death, having earned his pro card in 2023 after winning the Arnold Classic South America title in São Paulo. In the years that followed, he built a strong competitive record, securing several top-four finishes, including a third-place result at the 2023 Muscleman event.

Tributes from the bodybuilding community

Fellow athletes and fans responded with an outpouring of tributes following news of his passing. Competitor Maiki Ono wrote that Araujo would be "greatly missed," while Brazilian bodybuilder Lucas Moraes described him as a "giant."

Last month, Araujo had used Instagram to pay tribute to his girlfriend in a heartfelt post. "Glory to Jesus!" he wrote, "for setting me apart for you and you for me, my love! He didn't just unite two people; he united purposes! He heard my prayers and led me to you! You are everything I've ever dreamed of!"

Jayden Adams' final chat with a friend surfaces

Briefly News previously reported that private messages believed to capture the final exchange between Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams and a close friend began circulating on social media shortly after his death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Adams was 25 years old.

Source: Briefly News