South African music producer Kabza De Small was recently announced as Mzansi's most-streamed musician on Spotify

2022 Africa revealed that the multi-award-winning was the most streamed artist on New Year's Eve in South Africa

Fans of the popular amapiano DJ took to social media on Thursday, 2 January to congratulate him

Kabza De Small was the most streamed artist in Mzansi: Images: @kabelomotha

Amapiano musician Kabelo Motha, who is famously known as Kabza De Small was confirmed as the most-streamed artist in Mzansi on Spotify on 31 December 2024.

Kabza also solidified himself as one of the biggest amapiano stars in 2024 when his 16-minute track Kabza Chant received positive reviews.

Motha also made headlines in October 2024 when a video allegedly showing him in bed with socialite Amahle Cele leaked on social media.

Social media users alleged that the musician, who was caught in an infidelity scandal cheated on his wife, Kamogelo Moropa.

Fans of the popular amapiano star defended him and blasted his alleged side chick for sharing the video on social media.

South Africans respond to the DJ's achievement

The popular social media channel @2022Africa reveals that the musician Kabza De Small was the most-streamed artist on New Year's Eve in South Africa.

The channel also revealed:

"His whole discography received more streams. But the biggest gainers were Wishi Wishi, imithandazo, and Amazwe."

@LadyGK5 said:

"He’s my number 1 artist for a whole year on Spotify."

@Mokonekenna asked 2022 Africa:

"How did can't get Casswell and Nobuhle do?"

@2022AFRICA responded:

"It was number 11 with over 115K streams."

@DaBrave_OJ wrote:

"Then Pianopulse puts Kabza as number 2 and DJ Maphorisa as number 1 for 2024. Insane."

@Vuyo_Gatsheni replied to his comment:

"It’s your fault for taking them seriously."

Kabza De Small's "phuza face" trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that the multi-award-winning musician Kabza De Small's alleged alcohol problem got social media talking.

South Africans on social media accused the music producer of having a "phuza face" when he shared a video of himself on social media.

