Former Royal AM boss Shauwn "Mam'Mkhize' Mkhize did have a 55th birthday party celebration after all

This came after she posted an AI-generated birthday photo, confusing many of her fans and giving trolls leeway to roast her

However, despite Mam'Mkhize's efforts to continue flaunting her life as lavish, some trolls still come for her

Shauwn Mkhize was surprised for her 51st birthday party in Sandton. ImageL Kwamammkhize

Source: Instagram

Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize was spoiled rotten on her 51st birthday. After causing a frenzy with her AI-generated photo holding onto a flying helicopter while wearing formal wear, Mkhize has landed on people's radar once more.

Controversial X blogger @Musa_Khawula posted a photo from the celebrations, which seems to have an all-black theme.

"A look inside Shauwn Mkhize's 51st birthday day at Saxon Hotel; Sandhurst," the post was caption.

The star turned 51 on 6 April 2026, and the celebrations came days afterwards. However, this was not planned as it was a surprise celebration.

SA roasts Mam'Mkhize

Instead of giving positive vibes, online users dragged Mam'Mkhize. Many people dragged her for not being glammed up and for allegedly affording a glam squad, pointing fingers at SARS.

@SigaBopha__ exclaimed:

"I thought SARS sucked her out!"

@gubsie15 was curious:

"Clearly SARS Adid because where’s the makeup? She had to hide up her glam squad."

@koketso20082017 stated:

"What did SARS do to my girl that she couldn't even afford a makeup artist."

@lumie_m asked:

"Where is Somizi? When days are dark. You guys can finish."

@NontobekoMajok3 said:

"No way! Is this a recent pic bethuna yhooo! She even has Yaki braids on."

@Nolwazieh_m noted:

"She has never been the same after that SARS saga. Those smiles don't look genuine."

@gubsie15 asked:

"Is SARS putting her through the wringer? Because my girl doesn’t even have glam anymore. Nails are outgrown, hair is measly fibre, no makeup, jewellery is fake and tacky, like what is going on with my fav?"

@NontobekoMajok3 reacted:

"Yhooo Steve Madden shoes, and this dress? SARS really did her dirty. She’s just keeping up with appearances."

Shauwn Mkhize looked stunning at her 51st birthday party in Sandton. Image: Kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Some fans were, however, focusing on the positive instead:

@B00HUUU defended Shauwn, saying:

"Haii, stop roasting her, it was a surprise celebration. She had lunch with Zara and the other lady early on that day, with no clue about the evening plans."

@phumelele_gasa shared:

"Beautiful MaMkhize. Some of us believe in a black girl's magic and will forever stand by you! Stan is a queen."

@TruePamgam said:

"If you wear a formal dress, then do a formal face. It doesn’t match. Or else just come in sweatpants."

Inno tags Shauwn in drama with Andile Mpisane

In a previous report from Briefly News, socialite Inno Morolong revealed on her Instagram stories that Andile Mpisane and a group of men attacked her at a club.

Reports suggest that the incident unfolded on Monday night, 6 April 2026, at a popular Johannesburg nightclub. News of this has sparked mixed views from online users, despite Inno Morolong saying her life is in danger.

Source: Briefly News