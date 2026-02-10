A Mamelodi Sundowns star has shown off his latest addition to his garage, as he posted his new ride on social media

The Premier Soccer League player is one of the highest-paid footballers in the Betway Premiership this season

The attacker celebrated his new car with his wife and daughter as they flooded social media with a series of pictures

Mamelodi Sundowns star Arthur Sales has turned heads on social media after showing off his new luxurious car, which is said to be worth a fortune.

Arthur Sales in action during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final football match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids Football Club. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Sales has been enjoying his time in Mzansi since joining the Brazilians from Belgian side Lommel for a club record fee in 2024.

He was part of the squad that led the Premier Soccer League giants to their eighth successive Betway Premiership title last season, while also being an important figure in their run to the CAF Champions League final, in which they lost against Pyramids FC.

The Brazilian forward has also started this season well, and in the club's first match in 2026, he scored one of the goals that sealed a 2-0 win over Orbit College at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Sales flaunts a new car worth R935k

In a viral social media post, Sales showcased his new car, another latest addition to his BMW-themed garage, this time a sharp, all-black BMW 2 Series.

The Sundowns forward's wife, Eduarda Pagnoncelli Kavitski Sales, took to her official Instagram page to showcase the latest addition to their garage, celebrating the new milestone as a family.

The series of pictures posted on social media showed off the South American couple alongside their daughter, celebrating their new car.

Sales' wife posted the pictures from the event with a lovely and playful caption, which suggests the couple now has two cars, ending the long-standing practice of sharing just one ride.

The latest ride added to Sales' garage is shown to be a BMW 2 Series 220d Coupe M Sport, which, according to the BMW official website in South Africa, is estimated to be worth approximately R935,000 in the automobile market.

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Arthur Sales flaunts his new expensive car on social media. Photo: eduardapagnons

BMW 2 Series 220d Coupe specifications

According to Cars.co.za, the BMW 2 Series 220d Coupe M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an engine capacity of 1,995 cc. It also comes with an inline four-cylinder layout, and it is placed in a front engine position.

The maximum power output of the car is pegged at140 kW, which can be achieved at 4,000 r/min, while peak torque stands at 400 Nm. This maximum torque is available between 1,750 and 2,500 r/min, ensuring responsive acceleration across a broad rev range.

Overall, the engine combines efficiency and performance, with a well-balanced cooling system and optimised torque delivery for smooth and confident driving.

It has a top speed of 237 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.0 seconds. It is equipped with LED daytime running lights for improved visibility.

Finally, it has a 12-volt power socket which is placed in front of the cabin. The rear tyres measure 255/35 R19, providing enhanced grip and stability. Keyless start is included as standard, with keyless access available as an optional feature.

