Former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi is set to take on a new chapter in France with Narbonne in the third division

The 30-year-old aims to revive his rugby career after a lengthy doping ban and mixed comeback seasons

Narbonne praised his speed, line-breaking ability, and game awareness as they push toward a strong finish this season

Aphiwe Dyantyi, once a prolific Springbok winger who burst onto the international rugby scene in 2018, won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Award in the same year.

Siya Kolisi embraces Aphiwe Dyantyi of South Africa prior to the International Friendly match between Wales and South Africa on November 24, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Image: Warren Little

Dyantyi earned 13 caps for the Springboks before a suspension abruptly halted his meteoric rise. While his return to rugby has yet to reach the brilliance of his early days, fans remain deeply supportive and inspired by his resilience.

Dyantyi’s career suffered a major setback after he was banned for four years for doping, following his failure to prove that he had taken multiple performance-enhancing drugs in error. Despite this, he made a sensational comeback in 2023, playing nine matches for the Sharks before joining the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria. However, he struggled to recapture the form that once made him a household name.

At 30 years old, Dyantyi now has an opportunity to revive his career after signing with French third-division club Narbonne this week.

Dyantyi’s return to rugby in France

Narbonne described Dyantyi as a player known for his “speed, ability to break the line and game awareness,” noting that his arrival comes at a crucial stage of their season. The club added that after returning to the field and putting together matches in recent seasons, Dyantyi is now part of a solid sporting trajectory. They also said the signing reflects Narbonne’s ambition to approach the remainder of the season with “high standards and determination.”

Fans react to Dyantyi’s new chapter

Rugby fans welcomed the news warmly on social media:

@NiRainPeace1:

"Let's hope he stays simple and gets his pay cheque / pension after a clean session."

@somadoda_n:

"🙌🏾 Life doesn’t have to end because of our mistakes!"

@TigresCathares:

"Welcome and good luck 🟠⚫️🟠⚫️."

@Trav_HK:

"They’ve got a good one, class player 👌🏽."

@TengileAnd14763:

"Good luck, Mqwathi."

Aphiwe Dyantyi is tackled by Wales' Ken Owens during the International Friendly match between Wales and South Africa on November 24, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Image: Ian Cook

In a candid August 2025 interview, Dyantyi reflected on the personal toll of the ban that interrupted his once-bright rugby career. He revealed,

“I couldn’t watch any rugby, or any of the games at the 2019 World Cup, except the final. When I was at home, I was dealing with a lot of demons, and even getting out of the house was difficult.”

Dyantyi is not the only former Springbok whose career has been derailed by a doping ban. Elton Jantjies, a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, was also handed a four-year suspension after testing positive for Clenbuterol, a banned substance.

His suspension will run until 2028, by which time he will be 37, turning 38, well past the typical prime for international rugby.

