Jordan Peele's net worth after Get Out and Nope success
Jordan Peele's net worth in 2026 is estimated to be $50 million. After initially cementing his name as a comedy legend on Mad TV and Key & Peele, the New York native has evolved into a critically acclaimed and box office-dominating horror filmmaker.
Key takeaways
- Jordan Peele has directed three successful horror movies, including Get Out (2017), Us (2019), and Nope (2022).
- Get Out grossed over $252 million worldwide and earned Peele his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
- The exact amount Jordan Peele makes is not public, but he has a lucrative multi-year deal with Universal Pictures.
Jordan Peele's profile summary
Full name
Jordan Haworth Peele
Date of birth
February 21, 1979
Age
47 years old (as of February 2026)
Place of birth
New York City, New York, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Heritage
Mixed English, Scottish, Dutch, and African-American
Height
5 feet 7.5 inches (1.71 m/171 cm)
Wife
Chelsea Peretti (2016 to date)
Children
Beaumont Gino Peele
Parents
Lucinda Williams, Hayward Peele Jr.
Education
Sarah Lawrence College (Puppetry – dropped out)
Profession
Actor, filmmaker, comedian
Social media
How much is Jordan Peele's net worth?
Jordan Peele is a multimillionaire with an estimated fortune of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He got rich from an early career in comedy and acting before transitioning into making movies.
The filmmaker has been working with Universal Pictures since May 2017, when he signed a two-year deal. In October 2019, he signed a five-year, nine-figure exclusive production contract with the studio. He previously had a first-look deal with Amazon Studios from 2018 to September 2021.
Inside Jordan Peele's comedy career
Peele was initially interested in puppetry, which he studied at Sarah Lawrence College. After dropping out, he formed a comedy duo with his roommate, Rebecca Drysdale, called Two White Guys.
In the early 2000s, he joined the Boom Chicago troupe and moved to Amsterdam. After returning to the US, he started performing at Chicago's Second City, where he first met Keegan-Michael Key.
Peele joined the cast of Mad TV in 2003 alongside Key. The duo gained massive recognition when they created the Key & Peele comedy sketch series, which became a cultural hit when it aired on Comedy Central for five seasons from 2012 to 2015.
Jordan Peele won several awards for Key & Peele, including a Peabody Award in 2013 and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2016.
Jordan Peele's successful transition to filmmaking
The lifelong horror fan established Monkeypaw Productions in 2012. With creative control, Jordan Peele does not receive a salary but earns a share of profits from projects he writes, directs, or produces.
Peele made his solo directorial debut in 2017 with the critically acclaimed psychological horror film Get Out, starring Daniel Kaluuya. It was a massive success, making over $252 million at the box office on a production budget of $5 million, according to The Numbers.
Get Out also made Jordan Peele the first African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He continued his success in 2019 with Us, which set the record for the biggest opening for an original horror film and grossed over $255 million worldwide on a $20 million budget.
Peele's third directorial project, the sci-fi horror Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, hit theatres in 2022. The movie grossed over $171 million. His untitled fourth film is scheduled for an October 2026 release at Universal Pictures.
His work as a producer includes Him (2025) starring Marlon Wayans and Julia Fox, BlacKkKlansman (2018), Candyman (2021), Monkey Man (2024), and The Twilight Zone reboot (executive producer). Peele is also a voice actor.
Jordan Peele's top 15 movies and TV shows
Project
Year
Role
Get Out
2017
Director, writer, producer
Us
2019
Director, writer, producer
Nope
2022
Director, writer, producer
Him
2025
Producer
Key & Peele
2012-2015
Writer, various roles
Mad TV
2003-2008
Writer, various roles
Monkey Man
2024
Producer
Wendell & Wild
2022
Wild voice, writer, producer
Candyman
2021
Writer, producer
The Twilight Zone
2019-2020
Writer, narrator
The Last O.G
2018-2021
Writer, executive producer
BlacKkKlansman
2018
Producer
Big Mouth
2017-2024
Duke Ellington, various roles
Keanu
2016
Techtonic, writer, producer
Children's Hospital
2010-2015
Dr. Brian
Jordan Peele owns a house in Los Angeles
In 2017, the Get Out director purchased a $2.275 million home in Los Feliz, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He lives with his wife, actress and comedian Chelsea Peretti, whom he married in April 2016. Peele and Chelsea have one son, Beaumont Gino Peele, born in July 2017.
Are Key and Peele still friends?
Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are still good friends, but they are not as close as they used to be during their Key & Peele show. In a September 2024 interview with People, Key said it was a "tragedy" that they do not see each other "that often anymore" after their lives evolved in different directions.
Keegan-Michael resides on the East Coast in New York City with his wife, Elle Key, while Jordan and his family are on the West Coast. Key told People in January 2025 that they usually see each other whenever they have the opportunity.
I certainly enjoy spending time with him, so when my travels take me to Los Angeles, he's usually one of the first calls that I make... Our relationship is like a good friend's relationship, where you pick up where you left off.
Conclusion
Jordan Peele's net worth places him among the well-earning filmmakers in Hollywood. Being a big-name director in the industry with successful original stories has undoubtedly contributed to his expanding wealth.
Source: Briefly News
