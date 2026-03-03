Jordan Peele's net worth after Get Out and Nope success

Jordan Peele's net worth in 2026 is estimated to be $50 million. After initially cementing his name as a comedy legend on Mad TV and Key & Peele, the New York native has evolved into a critically acclaimed and box office-dominating horror filmmaker.

Jordan Peele attends the premiere of 'Him' on September 17, 2025, in Hollywood. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach/Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jordan Peele has directed three successful horror movies , including Get Out (2017), Us (2019), and Nope (2022).

, including (2017), (2019), and (2022). Get Out grossed over $252 million worldwide and earned Peele his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

grossed over worldwide and earned Peele his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The exact amount Jordan Peele makes is not public, but he has a lucrative multi-year deal with Universal Pictures.

Jordan Peele's profile summary

Full name Jordan Haworth Peele Date of birth February 21, 1979 Age 47 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Heritage Mixed English, Scottish, Dutch, and African-American Height 5 feet 7.5 inches (1.71 m/171 cm) Wife Chelsea Peretti (2016 to date) Children Beaumont Gino Peele Parents Lucinda Williams, Hayward Peele Jr. Education Sarah Lawrence College (Puppetry – dropped out) Profession Actor, filmmaker, comedian Social media Instagram

How much is Jordan Peele's net worth?

Jordan Peele is a multimillionaire with an estimated fortune of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He got rich from an early career in comedy and acting before transitioning into making movies.

The filmmaker has been working with Universal Pictures since May 2017, when he signed a two-year deal. In October 2019, he signed a five-year, nine-figure exclusive production contract with the studio. He previously had a first-look deal with Amazon Studios from 2018 to September 2021.

Five facts about Jordan Peele. Photo: Olivia Wong on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Jordan Peele's comedy career

Peele was initially interested in puppetry, which he studied at Sarah Lawrence College. After dropping out, he formed a comedy duo with his roommate, Rebecca Drysdale, called Two White Guys.

In the early 2000s, he joined the Boom Chicago troupe and moved to Amsterdam. After returning to the US, he started performing at Chicago's Second City, where he first met Keegan-Michael Key.

Peele joined the cast of Mad TV in 2003 alongside Key. The duo gained massive recognition when they created the Key & Peele comedy sketch series, which became a cultural hit when it aired on Comedy Central for five seasons from 2012 to 2015.

Jordan Peele won several awards for Key & Peele, including a Peabody Award in 2013 and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2016.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016, in Los Angeles. Photo: Dan MacMedan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Peele's successful transition to filmmaking

The lifelong horror fan established Monkeypaw Productions in 2012. With creative control, Jordan Peele does not receive a salary but earns a share of profits from projects he writes, directs, or produces.

Peele made his solo directorial debut in 2017 with the critically acclaimed psychological horror film Get Out, starring Daniel Kaluuya. It was a massive success, making over $252 million at the box office on a production budget of $5 million, according to The Numbers.

Get Out also made Jordan Peele the first African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He continued his success in 2019 with Us, which set the record for the biggest opening for an original horror film and grossed over $255 million worldwide on a $20 million budget.

Peele's third directorial project, the sci-fi horror Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, hit theatres in 2022. The movie grossed over $171 million. His untitled fourth film is scheduled for an October 2026 release at Universal Pictures.

His work as a producer includes Him (2025) starring Marlon Wayans and Julia Fox, BlacKkKlansman (2018), Candyman (2021), Monkey Man (2024), and The Twilight Zone reboot (executive producer). Peele is also a voice actor.

Jordan Peele during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood. Photo: Frederic J. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Peele's top 15 movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Get Out 2017 Director, writer, producer Us 2019 Director, writer, producer Nope 2022 Director, writer, producer Him 2025 Producer Key & Peele 2012-2015 Writer, various roles Mad TV 2003-2008 Writer, various roles Monkey Man 2024 Producer Wendell & Wild 2022 Wild voice, writer, producer Candyman 2021 Writer, producer The Twilight Zone 2019-2020 Writer, narrator The Last O.G 2018-2021 Writer, executive producer BlacKkKlansman 2018 Producer Big Mouth 2017-2024 Duke Ellington, various roles Keanu 2016 Techtonic, writer, producer Children's Hospital 2010-2015 Dr. Brian

Jordan Peele owns a house in Los Angeles

In 2017, the Get Out director purchased a $2.275 million home in Los Feliz, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He lives with his wife, actress and comedian Chelsea Peretti, whom he married in April 2016. Peele and Chelsea have one son, Beaumont Gino Peele, born in July 2017.

Are Key and Peele still friends?

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are still good friends, but they are not as close as they used to be during their Key & Peele show. In a September 2024 interview with People, Key said it was a "tragedy" that they do not see each other "that often anymore" after their lives evolved in different directions.

Keegan-Michael resides on the East Coast in New York City with his wife, Elle Key, while Jordan and his family are on the West Coast. Key told People in January 2025 that they usually see each other whenever they have the opportunity.

I certainly enjoy spending time with him, so when my travels take me to Los Angeles, he's usually one of the first calls that I make... Our relationship is like a good friend's relationship, where you pick up where you left off.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele attend the 2022 'Animation Is Film' opening night gala on October 21, 2022, in Hollywood. Photo: Unique Nicole (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Jordan Peele's net worth places him among the well-earning filmmakers in Hollywood. Being a big-name director in the industry with successful original stories has undoubtedly contributed to his expanding wealth.

