From starting at a Houston flea market in 1998 to earning the title King of Bling, Johnny Dang’s net worth, estimated at $20 million, stands as a testament to perseverance and craftsmanship. His journey over two decades has been defined by innovation, as he once said:

I’m always pushing myself, always coming up with a new and better design.

Johnny Dang is a Vietnamese-American jeweller known for his custom grills and influence in the hip-hop scene.

known for his custom grills and influence in the hip-hop scene. In 1998, he opened TV Jewellery at Houston’s Sharpstown Mall , which later evolved into Johnny Dang & Co.

, which later evolved into Johnny Dang & Co. For over 20 years, his iconic pieces have included a $1 million chain for boxer Floyd Mayweather, as well as custom designs for artists such as Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Nicki Minaj.

Real name Đặng Anh Tuấn Nickname TV Johnny, King of Bling Date of birth 21 November 1974 Age 51 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Đắk Lắk Province, South Vietnam Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality Vietnamese-American Ethnicity Asian Marital status Married Wife Jennifer Dang Children 2 College Houston Community College Profession Jeweller, entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok YouTube

Johnny Dang's net worth makes him a multimillion-dollar jeweller

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the luxury craftsman has an estimated net worth of $20 million, securing his status as a multimillion‑dollar jeweller. For more than two decades, he has built his empire through custom Grillz, diamond chains, and other iconic pieces.

In an interview reported by Forbes, Dang explained how he stays at the top of the jewellery business:

You have to keep giving customers something new and special to keep them coming back. Nobody buys two of the same thing… The same for grills. I try a lot of different looks for jewellery, especially grills. Some of them are successful, but I keep testing to see what the market wants.

How did Johnny Dang become rich?

The jewellery mogul built his fortune primarily through Johnny Dang & Co., serving top celebrities and artists while gaining a massive following. Here is a closer look at how he grew his earnings:

He was raised in a modest family of jewellers

Johnny Dang, born Đặng Anh Tuấn in Đắk Lắk Province, South Vietnam, comes from a modest family of jewellers. His father, a Vietnam War veteran, and his grandfather ran a small jewellery business.

In 1987, his father moved to the United States, and by 1996, Dang and his family joined him in Houston. He began repairing jewellery at a flea market before relocating to Sharpstown Mall, where he started making custom grills, as he recalled in an interview with Emir Ice:

My dad and grandfather were jewellers. When I first came to Houston, I worked at a flea market repairing jewellery. I then moved to Sharpstown Mall in southwest Houston, and that’s where I started making grills.

The King of Bling is the founder of Johnny Dang & Co

In 1998, Johnny Dang's jewellery store opened at Sharpstown Mall under the name TV Jewellery, marking his first step into the industry. His breakthrough came in 2002, when he created a grill for rapper Paul Wall, which helped expand his presence in hip-hop culture.

In 2016, the duo moved to a stand-alone complex, launching Johnny Dang & Co., which became the largest custom grillz store at the time. He told XXL Magazine:

I’ve been dreaming of having my own complex, and I was blessed to make it happen. Very blessed, it’s like a dream come to reality. I appreciate Houston and the city for supporting me. I love it.

Johnny Dang earns from high-profile collaborations

Over the years, Johnny Dang grillz has become a staple among top celebrities, with clients such as Kanye West, Jay‑Z, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Migos, and Cardi B. His name is so deeply tied to hip‑hop culture that being “iced out by Johnny Dang” is considered a status symbol.

He also appeared in No Angel visuals and oversees a production team of more than 50 employees. During an interview with Chron, he reflected on his growth, saying:

Weekly, we make 20 to 30 custom pieces set with around 15,000 to 20,000 diamonds… I started in a flea market. Now, I have a 14,000‑square‑foot building and am designing jewellery for Cardi B. It’s the American dream.

He created a $1 million chain for Floyd Mayweather in 2023

While Johnny Dang’s exact salary is not publicly known, he has produced some of the most expensive jewellery and luxury grillz in the industry.

In 2023, TMZ reported that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather purchased a $1 million iced‑out white gold chain from Dang. The piece weighed 2.6 kilos (about 5.7 pounds) and was set with 8,500 diamonds totalling 300 carats.

His social media accounts have millions of followers

The businessman has leveraged social media, including his YouTube channel with over one million subscribers and estimated monthly earnings of around $1,600 according to Social Blade.

He also shares celebrity content across TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, each with more than three million followers.

How much does Johnny Dang make a year? The exact amount he earns annually is not disclosed, though sources estimate his income to be in the millions.

The exact amount he earns annually is not disclosed, though sources estimate his income to be in the millions. How rich is Johnny Dang? The grillz mogul has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

The grillz mogul has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Who is Johnny Dang’s wife? The Houston jeweller is married to Jennifer Dang, and they have two children.

The Houston jeweller is married to Jennifer Dang, and they have two children. How much is Johnny Dang worth? He has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Johnny Dang’s net worth has grown through custom grillz, beginning with TV Jewellery in 1998. His Houston empire, Johnny Dang & Co., reflects two decades of celebrity collaborations and multimillion-dollar success.

